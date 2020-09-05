5 Ways Every Woman Can Achieve Inner Independence

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Before this pandemic ends, be ready to bloom into a better individual; here are five tips to help you be the best version of yourself
A pandemic may come and go, but what you learn in these challenging times matters a lot. This is the right time to look inward and flush out unnecessary items from your inner space. Try to be clean and don’t allow the virus to infect and spoil your emotional independence.
“True independence is when external changes do not influence you, but you stay proactive and drive yourself towards continuous improvement.”
Here are five ways you can achieve inner independence!
We are so dependent on technology that it is eating most of our time. Sometimes it may influence us positively, but you will receive negative vibes from social media as well.
Do not stick to any of your smart devices for long. Even though you use them for your work, keep some time aside to read books and to gain knowledge. Addiction has never led to independence. Cut down your screen time and spend it on inner improvement.
Yes, we are carried away by materialism and forget to live intentionally. These difficult times demand us to be minimalistic, and it is the best time to practise minimalism in your daily life.
Whether it is food, clothes, or any other basic necessity of your life, you should try to be minimalistic. More than that don’t try to restrict the minimalism just for material things in life. You should apply it to your thoughts as well.
Try to be kind, humble, and live without regrets. A responsible woman will choose only those things that are necessary for her family. Being a millennial, we should be a role models to our kids and teach them a minimalist lifestyle.
The pandemic has already changed many things in your life. But, be ready since there is much more to come. It can be changes in your work life or personal life, you should keep an open mind towards everything. A rigid mind can suffer when there is no freedom. An open mind is like a free bird, running water, and it goes with the flow.
Read more and learn more. Be aware of things going on around you. The whole world is suffering in mays ways due to the pandemic. Is there any way you can do something for your neighborhood? Try it out. The satisfaction you get from contributing to a social cause is priceless. Try to get information from right source and platform.
“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi
Achieve independence from your emotions, that is the first step towards personal freedom. Never allow your feelings to ruin or control how you function. Never live in misery or spread it to others. You should be proactive, and your actions should inspire your family members.
There are many more ways to achieve personal independence. Every woman whether at home or office, should try all possible ways to be independent and drive her family towards it.
Before this pandemic ends, be ready to bloom as a better individual with inner independence. Humanity has faced many more epidemics, which were worse than the current one. Let us try to build a beautiful future by being independent.
Picture Credits: Pexels
