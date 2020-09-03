3 Ways New-Age Teachers Can Master The E-Teaching Process As E-Learning Becomes The New Normal

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
With e-learning becoming the new normal, here are three tips and tricks for new-age educators and teachers to master this new form of teaching.
The Pandemic has caught the mankind unawares in 2020 and has put all of us into a catch 22 situation. Life has adapted itself into the new ‘normal’ from now on. But has anything of this kind ever stopped anyone or any progress?
This is just the temporary phase, human intelligence and human spirit are so powerful that they know the way forward. And this pause could possibly result in better things to unfold in the future.
People will work their way to improve their personal lives and their careers, thus setting new limits for themselves. Going beyond what they felt impossible, it could be as a matter of fact the best time to learn, relearn, unlearn and the greatest need of the hour to e-learn!
To understand the demand for e learning, it is said that India will need three million teachers by 2030. The online search for teaching jobs on Google and other job portals has seen a 40 percent rise in the past few years. This is due to increasing demand for teachers in schools and advancements in online education that have opened avenues to new roles.
Teachers, educators for higher learning and professionals in learning, training and development roles across industries will need to adapt. They will need to up-skill themselves to use technology to be able to deliver engaging classes and training sessions online.
Even after we return to what was once considered ‘normal,’ blended learning is here to stay. During these months of lockdown benefits of online learning have been tested and proven.
Blended learning also referred to as hybrid learning, technology-mediated instruction, web-enhanced instruction and mixed-mode instruction. It is an approach to education that combines online educational materials and opportunities for interaction online with traditional classroom methods.
And requires the physical presence of teacher/ trainer and student/ trainee, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace. Blended learning is also used in professional development and training settings.
It becomes imperative for the new age professionals to adopt technology in a big way. Here are a few tips that can be used to become tech savvy and increase one’s digital quotient.
Think out of the box, if you want results different from yesterday you need to think differently from yesterday. Let technology work for you and do what you can to the best of your abilities.
Innovative thinking is important to identify issues that are significant. Finding solution to these problems automatically makes the person involved relevant.
You may have excellent communication skills – spoken, written or listening with an impeccable vocabulary. And you may be highly effective in face-to-face sessions but are you the same when you are required to deliver these sessions online? It is important to use your vitality to your advantage even on an online platform.
Do your best each day with what you have. Up-skill yourself and build on your digital competency so you are effective even without the physical energy and support of the face- to- face classes or training sessions.
Enhance your expertise and become resourceful, so what the basic physical resources that you were so used to may not be there for you! Change your pattern of work to reduce dependency on things that aren’t possible in the given the circumstances. One must never get stuck but find ways to move forward and adapt no matter what the normal is!
When situations change or become difficult, it is time to train oneself to be tough mentally so that nothing is disappointing. If you haven’t got the results that you anticipated it may be about time to improve the process. When you have all the right elements in place, you’ll get the results that you had desired. Self training and motivation go a long way.
Some ways to implement the mixed mode or use of technology in learning are:
We can use technology to deliver great training programs or conduct courses effectively. Technology can not only make our lives simpler but also supplement our knowledge or content delivery. Let’s prepare ourselves for the next revolution in teaching- learning.
Laxmi Todiwan - Founder Indian Women in Hospitality. She is a Professor, Corporate Trainer, Motivational Speaker
