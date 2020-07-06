Lockdown Halted Leisure Activities Outside, But Thanks To The Internet, We Can Enjoy Ourselves Online

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown has made travelling, picnics, strolling around in shopping malls and other outdoor activities things of the past, at least momentarily.
Entertainment and time to unwind are extremely important parts of our life. In this unique situation where we cannot find them outside, we find them right at our fingertips, in the vast expanse of the internet.
Have you been dabbling in the following online pastimes these days?
For those of us who are trying to get through the lockdown without family or friends, the online space has been a lifesaver. Now, more than ever, people collectively spend hours on video calling facilities including Whatsapp and Zoom to stay in touch with the people they love. OTT streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are also finding more and more users. While cable TV caters to people who are not at work, streaming platforms cater more to people who have a tight professional schedule to get through before bingeing their favourite shows.
YouTube is also a major source of entertainment and education online. Hundreds of independent creators and companies create free content that helps millions of people hone their skills in something new, develop hobbies, stay informed, learn more about things that interest them and also just beat boredom. Many entertainment platforms also have their own communities that stay engaged through social media, which make them all the more interactive.
One other important source of entertainment that is provided by the internet is online shopping. Gone are the days when people shopped online for things that were not available in their regions. Now, ‘retail therapy’ has taken our online markets by storm. Spending money for the sake of pleasure derived from purchasing things or even just browsing online without actually buying, is the essence of this new trend that sees online shopping as a leisure activity. This hobby is mostly popular only among young professionals and the affluent.
Online gaming with sites such as NetBet is another avenue where you can combine socialisation with loved ones and the thrill of sports and innovative survival games. During lockdown, people have been spending huge durations of time in front of their computers and phones playing the latest hit game. Experts from India’s gaming scene also predict a future where it can be a full-fledged profession for a handful of players.
The internet is also playing a huge role in disseminating direct advice on everything from cooking to mental health. Exploring blogs (both reading and writing), and getting active on social media platforms like Instagram are also great ways to merge both work and relaxation. Video fitness and exercise tutorials are also helping many people through this lockdown when opportunities for movement are limited. When you want a quick stress-reliever and stretch out your limbs to some good music, there are unlimited fitness videos and follow-along classes that you can pay for or take for free online.
No matter how you choose to spend your free time in lockdown, there are a lot of options out there on the internet. You just have to choose your entertainment niche, whether it is streaming award-winning movies or learning a skill you had put on hold for a long time. There really is an endless array of possibilities that can help you spend your time in more innovative methods than ever before. Always remember to keep yourself from stressing too much these days and make sure you make as much time as possible for yourself.
Intern with no filter when it comes to gender justice.
