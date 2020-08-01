During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  Short Stories & Poetry > Will You Overlook Or Weave The Mess?

Will You Overlook Or Weave The Mess?

Posted: August 1, 2020
Tags:

The griefs only accrue, but it’s always up to you…You either overlook & suppress, or simply weave the mess…

Agony, setbacks, disappointments.
Love affairs doomed.
You say,
time heals all wounds.

Does it, really?
Think again.
Maybe it just
lessens the pain.

Scars conceal the sufferings.
Tragic memory only weakens.
Left unattended, the wound
maybe with time, further deepens.

It isn’t red anymore
unlike how once it bled.
But painful memories,
are still stuck in your head.

The griefs only accrue
But it’s always up to you
You either overlook & suppress
Or simply weave the mess.

Picture Credits – Pexels

Khyati Tuli

Often accused by her friends that she's that curious bug (जिज्ञासु) who has to know

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

Comments

