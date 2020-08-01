Will You Overlook Or Weave The Mess?

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
The griefs only accrue, but it’s always up to you…You either overlook & suppress, or simply weave the mess…
Agony, setbacks, disappointments.Love affairs doomed.You say,time heals all wounds.
Does it, really?Think again.Maybe it justlessens the pain.
Scars conceal the sufferings.Tragic memory only weakens.Left unattended, the woundmaybe with time, further deepens.
It isn’t red anymoreunlike how once it bled.But painful memories,are still stuck in your head.
The griefs only accrueBut it’s always up to youYou either overlook & suppressOr simply weave the mess.
Picture Credits – Pexels
Often accused by her friends that she's that curious bug (जिज्ञासु) who has to know
