During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > And A Day Will Come When My Daughters Won’t Need To Ask, “May I?”

And A Day Will Come When My Daughters Won’t Need To Ask, “May I?”

Posted: July 24, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Women are so conditioned to not feel as though they own their own things, home, kitchen,… life – that the default is often a seeking of permission. 

Trigger warning: sexism, fat shaming, infertility, trolling, death, sexual harassment, being ogled at, forced compromises, and may be triggering for survivors.

The guilt hisses
when from my own kitchen
I give myself an extra serving of rice.
for whom my apology, or from whom permission?
the baby that I can’t conceive because I’m too fat? (or so I’ve been told, repeatedly)
my body, that has never loved me back?
every indigestible ‘don’t’ and ‘no,’ an unsealing crack.

at the store, I find a lipstick like,
look at the price tag and put it back.
for now, it’s his money, not mine,
that makes my world go round
and I hate to ask, even when I know he’ll say yes.
no one quite understands why,
not even I.
I loathe everything about this “choice.”

I find I must take a deep breath,
every time I sit to write.
I know my words will offend
but who? and when? and why? and how?
each question, a bullet, aimed at me.
oftentimes, I simply am not brave enough.
better women than me have died
quite literally, for daring to speak out,
so fear colours the ink
in which my words are wrought .

the neckline on the dress I love
is a little too low,
a safety pin comes to the rescue, but
I flinch at my own hypocrisy.
I wonder why their eyes matter
more than me.
what I wear and how I wear it
will speak louder than my poetry.
when the anger surfaces, I quell it with practicality.

But
it exhausts me,
being the good girl.
it is hard work, finding the loopholes
that allow my little “badness.”
I can’t just be fallible, you see,
it’s not just about me.
every little fault, hung out to dry,
is a judgement on all my sisters.
because it’s always “all women.”

So then I perform this sleight of hand.
the docile goddess is but a disguise,
a misdirection, and meanwhile
it is the rebel girls that my secret hand feeds.
every day i water that seed,
so a day will come when my daughters won’t need
to ask, “may I?”

Author’s Note: This poem was written in response to a prompt, “Why do womxn take permission?” shared in the Facebook writing group, Womxn Of Political Writing. The prompt made me think of the many ways in which I do take permission. Most of the time, I seem to need my own permission –because conditioning means that even when I theoretically know that I can and must do what makes me happy, guilt, shame or fear still arise.

It was this that I wrote about then.

Image source: shutterstock

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

What If One’s Husband Is A Cook Par Excellence, Able To Whip Up A Feast On His Own?

I Believe That A Little Chocolate Now And Then Does Hurt

Own Your Body: I Was Shamed For Being Skinny

Confessions Of A ‘Fat Girl’: “I Am Mocked, Ridiculed And Forgotten”

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Sassy And Classy – 22 y.o. Instagram Artist Wasfa Kamal Bashes Societal Stereotypes With Her Art!
We Love Sameera Reddy’s Message To Body-Shamers In Which She Owns Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Self!
Are We All Educated Illiterates Who Only Want Sons But Will Happily Kill Daughters In The Womb?
relationship advice
Relationship Advice For Entitled Men (& Family) Who Expect Their Wives To Do As They Say

Best Loved Stories

4 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs In Kerala You Must Know About

Sex = Female. Status = Married. Address = Kitchen. Do You Know ‘Her’?

5 Tips To Improve Your Resume After A Career Break

5 Reasons Why Every Woman Should Be Financially Independent

superwoman

Behind Every Superwoman Lies…An Inconsiderate And Selfish Man!

""