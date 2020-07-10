During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Books > ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Is A Book About Learning To Live And Demands Its Story To Be Felt

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Is A Book About Learning To Live And Demands Its Story To Be Felt

Posted: July 10, 2020
Tags:

‘The Fault In Our Stars’ By John Green is a book about the power of love as it survives through the biggest tragedies, including death.

So, honestly, I picked up this book from the book-store only because of the hype that surrounded it (and also partly because I found the trailer of its film adaption REALLY intriguing).

‘The Fault In Our Stars’ is about life (and mortality), love (and its immortality) and what happens when you know that what you have today is probably all that you will ever happen to have.

Fault in our stars is painfully beautiful and miraculous. It makes your eyes moist on some occasions and then at other times, it makes you think and be grateful for all that you have. This book could have easily been a pitiful story about a teenager girl with cancer who falls in love with a boy (who also has a history with cancer). But, no this story does not ask for sympathy it just demands to be felt.

The Fault in our Stars is a deeply moving story, with some really achingly wonderful, joyous moments. This book is about learning to live (and love) when you know that both your life and your love are only temporary. But, then again, if it is not forever, then it does not love!!

A story that relates to you

This book made me realize that Hazel’s story is just one of the many stories of fighting the battle the best you can.

Life can’t be predicted, it can’t be summed up, it can’t be, on most occasions, explained rationally to our oh-so-logical mind, all it can be, is felt, lived, and embraced.

Augustus fears oblivion and that’s what life challenges him with. Hazel learns to live with her cancer (like she has a choice!). The whole thing is unfair but then the whole thing is LIFE!!!

My Most Favorite Quotes From Fault In Our Stars:

  1. Life is not a wish-granting factory
  2. You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world…but you do have some say in who hurts you. I like my choices.
  3. That’s the thing about pain. It demands to be felt.
  4. Some infinities are bigger than other infinities.
  5. The marks humans leave are too often scars.

So, take a ride through this book if you want to know the power of love as it survives through the biggest tragedies, including death.

Rating: 4 out of 5

