‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Is A Book About Learning To Live And Demands Its Story To Be Felt

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
‘The Fault In Our Stars’ By John Green is a book about the power of love as it survives through the biggest tragedies, including death.
So, honestly, I picked up this book from the book-store only because of the hype that surrounded it (and also partly because I found the trailer of its film adaption REALLY intriguing).
‘The Fault In Our Stars’ is about life (and mortality), love (and its immortality) and what happens when you know that what you have today is probably all that you will ever happen to have.
Fault in our stars is painfully beautiful and miraculous. It makes your eyes moist on some occasions and then at other times, it makes you think and be grateful for all that you have. This book could have easily been a pitiful story about a teenager girl with cancer who falls in love with a boy (who also has a history with cancer). But, no this story does not ask for sympathy it just demands to be felt.
The Fault in our Stars is a deeply moving story, with some really achingly wonderful, joyous moments. This book is about learning to live (and love) when you know that both your life and your love are only temporary. But, then again, if it is not forever, then it does not love!!
This book made me realize that Hazel’s story is just one of the many stories of fighting the battle the best you can.
Life can’t be predicted, it can’t be summed up, it can’t be, on most occasions, explained rationally to our oh-so-logical mind, all it can be, is felt, lived, and embraced.
Augustus fears oblivion and that’s what life challenges him with. Hazel learns to live with her cancer (like she has a choice!). The whole thing is unfair but then the whole thing is LIFE!!!
My Most Favorite Quotes From Fault In Our Stars:
So, take a ride through this book if you want to know the power of love as it survives through the biggest tragedies, including death.
Rating: 4 out of 5
Keep Tissues Handy For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Is Bound To Make You Cry!
Young Adult Literature: 10 Books That Should Be On Every Girl’s List
“Love Stories With Bittersweet Endings Can Also Leave You With A Feel-Good Vibe” – Anuja Chauhan
‘Status Single’ Is So Much More Than Just A Book By, For, And About Single Women [#BookReview]
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!