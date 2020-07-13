Can People Stop The Sick Jokes About Amitabh, Rekha & Jaya When The Worry Should Be COVID?

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
It’s disgusting the kind of insinuating jokes and memes people are making after Amitabh Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and Rekha’s security guard did too.
The latest addition to the list of COVID-19 affected people is the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan.
Yesterday through a twitter update Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan informed the world that they have been tested COVID-19 positive and have been safely shifted to a hospital.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
Soon after this ‘Rekha‘ started trending on Twitter on a completely different and bizarre note.
Earlier, the veteran actor’s security guard had tested COVID-19 positive, and a BMC notice was pasted outside her residence. NDTV reported that the actress’s bungalow was sealed. As soon as the news of Bachchan testing positive was announced, social media users made Rekha one of the top trends on Twitter along with Amitabh and Abhishek.
Why? Because as humans we have lost all sensitivity!
Now everyone knows that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have a past that never got a proper closure or acceptance from both the stars.
Owing to this, the two different and unrelated incidents have got people into a tizzy, making insensitive memes about the two, making nasty insinuations.
#AmitabhBachchan #Rekha both r trending 😁😂😁 pic.twitter.com/gdY15GWahg
— Durgesh Singh (@imdbsingh) July 11, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan #Rekha both r trending 😁😂😁 pic.twitter.com/gdY15GWahg
— Durgesh Singh (@imdbsingh) July 11, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan admitted to hospital & #Rekha's bungalow is sealed! pic.twitter.com/ieC6lkvxzp
— I'm an Agent of Chaos 🃏😉🔥 (@TheJ0KERTweets) July 11, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan admitted to hospital & #Rekha's bungalow is sealed! pic.twitter.com/ieC6lkvxzp
— I'm an Agent of Chaos 🃏😉🔥 (@TheJ0KERTweets) July 11, 2020
#rekha and #amitabh ji…Right now 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/U4sDyKw1GM
— Introvert विषकन्या (@Wish_kanya_) July 11, 2020
#rekha and #amitabh ji…Right now 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/U4sDyKw1GM
— Introvert विषकन्या (@Wish_kanya_) July 11, 2020
Getting affected by the CoronaVirus is a grave issue, especially at the age, these stars are now. Not just physically, but the disease also affects the person mentally. Instead of understanding the gravity of the issue, making memes and jokes at this time to troll a person just shows how low we have gotten in terms of sensitivity.
Not just Rekha, right now memes are being made even about Jaya Bachchan. Some meme-makers got so low that they have made memes about ‘Jaya not satisfying Amitabh hence he still visits Rekha’.
#AmitabhBachchan tasted positive BMC seal #Rekha's banglow,
Meanwhile #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/ZxeCkAUu5O
— Rasbhari ke papa (@dwivediraj7) July 11, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan tasted positive BMC seal #Rekha's banglow,
Meanwhile #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/ZxeCkAUu5O
— Rasbhari ke papa (@dwivediraj7) July 11, 2020
Like seriously! I mean what Amitabh, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan do in their life is their private matter.
It’s not fair to make fun of these women and call it ‘content’. This disgusting behaviour is just like actors Rhea Chakroborty and Kriti Sanon were trolled earlier for not showing their grief publicly on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
We as a society need to start minding our own business. Which celebrity is visiting whose house, who are they dating? Who are they grieving about? These should not be anyone else’s business. And certainly not use this as fodder for making ‘content’.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Letter To His Granddaughters Is Great, But What About The Women’s Contribution?
Ageist Trolls Compel AB Junior To Take Down A Beautiful No Filters Pic Of Aishwarya
Gulabo Sitabo Is Like A Biryani Which Tastes Good Because Of Excellent Ingredients Well Put Together
Going Gaga Over Farhan Akhtar’s Poem To A Survivor Of Rape? Here’s Why I Am Not
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!