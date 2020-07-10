A Fearless Woman With Incredible Talent, Radhika Apte Needs No Hero!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Since 2015, Radhika Apte has become a household name of the Bollywood industry. With her talent, she has carved herself a name where she needs no hero!
A few years ago, Radhika Apte’s name was not as known in Bollywood. She was seen in a few films but never got roles that matched her acting talent. Neither did she get the appreciation she deserved. But the actor proved her worth after she recently had three back to back releases on Netflix and was called omnipresent for her presence in all series.
Radhika has managed to beat many of the big names in the cut throat race of Bollywood and made a mark of her own name. The Emmy nominated actor has also ventured into international films with her unmatched talent.
Recently, there was an announcement made about her Hollywood film debut. The film is titled, ‘Liberate: A Call To Spy,’ and Radhika shared some details on her social media to express her happiness. According to some news outlets, IFC Films has purchased the North American rights of the film which may be released by fall.
The film is directed by Oscar-nominee documentary producer Lydia Dean Pilcher. And it is a film of the female spies of the World War II. It will have Radhika playing the role of a female detective named Noor Inayat Khan.
Speaking about her character, she says she’d be playing a pacifist British detective trapped in the difficult circumstances of the war. The real Noor Inayat Khan was born in Britain and lived in Russia. Her mother was an American woman and her father an Indian Muslim.
During the Second World War, Noor was a member of an intelligence squad and was sent by the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to spy on France. Though Noor was apprehended there, she refused to provide any confidential information. After a lot of struggle behind the bars, she died in captivity but her last word was, ‘Liberate.’
Radhika Apte began her career in 2005 with a film titled ‘Waah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!’ which starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. However, it was ten years later, in 2015 that three of Radhika Apte’s films helped her career graph in Bollywood. Her movies ‘Badlapur,’ ‘Hunter’ and ‘Manjhi’ helped her gain popularity.
To add to it, her bold scene in Badlapur became the subject of discussion everywhere. But she did not restrict herself only to do ‘bold’ scenes and proved her acting talent with several other films. In 2016, her movies ‘Parched’ and ‘Phobia’ did wonders for her. Her first Hollywood appearance was in film ‘The Wedding Guest’ in 2018 opposite Dev Patel.
Today, she is one of the actors who needs no hero for her to shine! She is often compared to the likes of Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi and Deepti Naval for her out-of-the-box roles and spectacular acting.
Radhika now has more than one project in hand. She gives equal importance to all of her project, be it for TV, Digital platforms, a short film or theatre. Her belief that whether an artist is on stage, in a TV show or a film, her job is to play the character and do a great job of it, hasn’t gone unnoticed.
A large part of credit for her success and fame also goes to her three Netflix web-series – Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. She was nominated as the Best Actress at the International Emmy Awards for her work in Lust Stories, making her an international star too.
Apart from Hindi, she has worked in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and even Malayalam cinema. An all-round actor her performance in Sujoy Ghosh’s short film ‘Ahalya’ shouldn’t be missed at all.
While doing theatre in Pune, Radhika moved to Mumbai to fulfil her desire of working in films. However, her experiences in Mumbai weren’t too good, so she decided to go back to Pune. Soon after this, she decided to move to London to attend London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for a year. She says the time spent in London was a great professional experience as she found the environment there made her independent.
It was also in London that Radhika met her husband, musician Benedict Taylor. A lot of people are unaware that she is married. The couple got married and Radhika hadn’t wanted to come back to Mumbai but agreed on giving it a year. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Radhika Apte, despite her talent, is one of the actors who has faced a lot of issues due to her complexion and unconventional looks. However, she hasn’t let that deter her and remains one of the strongest actors in Bollywood today. She is a fearless woman who doesn’t feel insecure about her career.
A bold woman in real life too, she has faith in her potential and has achieved what she wanted. Her hard and honest work makes her one of the real gems in the industry.
Picture credits: Still from Netflix movie Lust Stories
