Finally A Brand For Indian Body Type & Radhika Apte Supports It

IS.U, a contemporary, millennial brand that empowers women to be themselves, encouraging and supporting body positivity, self-love, and acceptance, launched a new collection with the powerhouse of talent, Radhika Apte. The collection is made to fit like a glove on the unique Indian body type, providing absolute comfort and confidence. With the aim to be the destination for trendy, body-positive clothing that makes one feel one’s best, IS.U is introducing this inclusive line.
All fabrics sourced and incorporated in the collection are best suited for Indian weather conditions so you get nothing less than the very best! This collection was curated keeping in mind all the top trends of 2020 and the styles can be worn by all independent and empowered girl bosses of today.In today’s world of social media, where people are busy portraying their perfect lives, there is immense pressure on millennials to live up to this perfect image, the perfect body type, the perfect colour, the perfect shape. Creating unrealistic expectations and insecurities, browsing through size zero Instagram pictures doused with umpteen filters often make people feel compelled to hide under oversized and baggy clothes. ISU’s collection was conceptualized with three magic words: Fit, Fabric and Finish. This a-la-mode collection is designed to replicate armour for one’s frame.
“When I read about ISU and the message it stands for, I knew this was the brand I wanted to associate myself with. ISU’s ideologies instantly matched with mine. In a world that is obsessed with perfection, it is important that we don’t succumb to the unrealistic standards set by society. We do not realize that it is not about breaking the norm, it is about creating the norm. This project is extremely close to my heart as it stands for self-acceptance, self-love and embracing oneself, wholly.” said Radhika Apte.
Excited about the new collaboration and collection, Rashi Menda, CEO & Founder, IS.U said, “ISU has taken the shopping experience a step forward, by not only restricting it “looking good”, but also focusing on “feeling good” and “being YOU”. The boldness and confidence that Radhika Apte carries is something that fits perfectly with the aim of this collection. To create styles that fit effortlessly on the unique Indian body type, we have invested 9 months in getting the shape and measurements right. That’s pretty much like birthing the new size standard. We are sure this collection will make everyone feel effortlessly YOU!”
ISU sells its exclusive collection on Zapyle.com and isufashion.com – Zapyle is an e-commerce platform for women who love fashion, all the options are curated as per user’s preferences, where they only see what they would really like to purchase. It will also be available on top e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Limeroad, and Ajio.
