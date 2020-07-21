Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
For those 5 days or so, don’t worry about what someone is going to think about you. Accept that we are human and we have problems. We can speak about them. We can ask about them.
What I’d like to tell everyone is, PMS is a really difficult phase. It can be made a bit better if you have supportive people (and chocolates) around you. And let me tell you, reminding us that we have to cope up with it somehow, is NOT support. We know we have no choice than to go through it. So let’s think of how to ease PMS now?
At least for those 5 days, don’t ponder about how you are going to become fat or thin or short or whatever. If you laughed while reading the above things, I’m glad for your optimism. Because you don’t care what others think.
“This happens to every one, don’t make a fuss. ”
“Don’t behave like it is your first PMS.”
“Why did you have to say it is PMS? You could just say headache or something?”
“You are a woman. You should deal with it. You don’t have an option.”
It is better to be silent than to use these phrases.
We know PMS happens to everyone. That is the reason why we should have more conversations about it. We must help young women deal with PMS, than admonishing them that it is their fate. Normalize PMS talk.
Image source: Unsplash
Animal lover. Feminist. Student.
