Pregnant? All You Need To Know About Baby Kicks And When To Take Immediate Action

Baby kicks are a good way of knowing how active your baby is. Any change in regular baby movements must be shown to a doctor.
Kick-O-Meter of my daughter Samaira was pretty high, when she was inside me….no wonder why she is so fond of playing football!
Well, to let you know, I was able to feel her kicks or ‘quickening’ – as the baby’s first movement is called, only after the 26th week of my pregnancy, and honestly, this worried me.
Even after regular ultrasounds, and my doctor’s re-affirmations that – “your baby is doing absolutely fine” I would bombard him with dozens of questions, enough to earn me a tag of ‘Brain Eater’. But what to do, asking questions is the very essence of my profession (Radio Jockey & Anchor), and now that attribute has got mixed in my blood too. Moreover, you just cannot take any chance with this littlest human. However, will whole heartedly like to thank my doctor in Singapore for being so calm and considerate.
During pregnancy, keeping track of your baby’s movement or activity pattern is vital, as they indicate the well-being of the little one breathing inside. First time moms can start feeling the baby movements between 18 to 25 weeks, but second time moms can feel it as early as 13 weeks. Having said so, remember each pregnancy is different and do trust your instincts and doctor.
Here’s some of the reasons that leads to late awareness of baby movements by pregnant moms.
Lack of experience
Initially, the baby kicks are very light, subtle enough to not even get noticed. As first-time moms are unaware of how it feels, they may dismiss the feeble baby movements as gas bubbles or hunger pangs.
Well, the baby is simply underplaying, you see. Let few more weeks go and they will be in their full glory…Boom! As the baby grows, you may experience hard kicks that may cause a little discomfort or slight pain.
Placenta position
Pregnant women with an anterior placenta may feel delayed baby movements. An anterior placenta lies between your baby and your tummy. So, try and focus on the sides and lower belly to feel the movement.
Body Mass Index
Pregnant moms with a higher BMI are unlikely to feel early baby movements sooner, as the abdominal wall is thicker making it difficult for them to feel the sensations.
A normal and healthy baby makes 10 movements in the span of two hours. Do consider the baby’s sleep cycles while recording the same. Sleep cycles can range between 20-40 minutes, and at times do extend up to 90 mins.
After the 32nd week, the activity pattern of the baby becomes consistent and as the due date draws near, you will see difference in their type of movements too.
It is advisable for mothers to lie down on their left side and monitor the 10 or more kicks within 2 hours. Also, being overweight may hamper your ability to feel the movements.
Experts recommend that if you do not feel upto 10 movements, try eating a snack or drinking something, take a walk for a while and then settle down on your sides to feel the movement. Maintain a chart or use a kick counter for recording it easily.
Paying attention to a baby’s movements in utero can alert the mother against any kind of foetal distress, and reduce the risk of stillbirth.
So what conditions are worrisome and demands immediate attention?
~ A drastic change in the baby’s regular movement pattern or their inactivity is indicative of the fact that your baby is not doing fine.
~ Condition like lack of amniotic fluid makes it difficult for the baby to move about.
~ Smoking or consuming alcohol can have a negative effect on your baby’s movement, as also consumption of certain drugs or pain relief medicines or sedatives. In the pregnant moms who take any of these, if the pattern of movements changes suddenly, it can alert you to danger.
Be pro-active and contact your doctor for better clarity of the situation. The doctor may do an ultrasound or measure the baby’s heart rate against its movements, thus taking necessary steps or give advice that works best in the interest of the baby and the mother.
So, those were some important pointers from my personal experience. Do you remember, when your baby kicked first?
