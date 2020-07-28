During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > A Time To Part; A Time To Grow!

A Time To Part; A Time To Grow!

Posted: July 28, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

The bitter sweet memory of a son leaving to pave his own way in the world. 

As the time to part, draws near,

The mind wonders….

Is this the end of one phase,

And the beginning of another?

You are soon leaving,

Our lives are changing.

I see expectation and anticipation,

In your gaze.

Wasn’t this what I always wanted….

for you to walk tall,

into the future that awaits.

Go meet your tomorrow my Son,

With arms wide open.

Be all that you want to be and more.

Grow in strength from day to day.

That’s all I want.

That’s all I pray.

For its a time to part:

A time to grow, 

Not just for you,

But for me too.

Image source: Unsplash

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Vinita Mohan

A Writer, Poet and a former Teacher who is an avid painter, practices Reiki , is

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Grow Up, Dear Son, But With Your Heart In The Right Place

This Is Why I Will NOT Make Sacrifices For My Child

‘Shasya ki Mummy’: My New Identity, And I Love It! #HappyMothersDay

when your children grow up

Ask Not What They Want To Be When They Grow Up. Ask Your Children What They Want To Be TODAY!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Working Mom Subarna Ghosh Launched A Petition To Get PM Modi To Talk To Men About Sharing Chores!
Indian Matchmaking @Netflix – Do We Really Hate It? Or Do We Just Feel We Have To?
Raga Olga D’Silva
Raga Olga D’Silva: A Story Of Coming Out As Lesbian After Being In A Traditional Indian Marriage
Why Princess Uttara Was More Than Just Abhimanyu’s Widow

Are You Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Sushmita Sen

7 Reasons Why Sushmita Sen Is The Perfect Role Model For All New Age Women

women doctors in India

14 Pathbreaking Women Doctors In India Whom We Salute!

Vivekananda, a feminist

A Feminist from the 19th Century – Vivekananda

How Kerala Responds To Thasni Banu

5 Ways Life Changes After Divorce For Women In India

""