The bitter sweet memory of a son leaving to pave his own way in the world.
As the time to part, draws near,
The mind wonders….
Is this the end of one phase,
And the beginning of another?
You are soon leaving,
Our lives are changing.
I see expectation and anticipation,
In your gaze.
Wasn’t this what I always wanted….
for you to walk tall,
into the future that awaits.
Go meet your tomorrow my Son,
With arms wide open.
Be all that you want to be and more.
Grow in strength from day to day.
That’s all I want.
That’s all I pray.
For its a time to part:
A time to grow,
Not just for you,
But for me too.
Image source: Unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views.
