Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
Short Stories & Poetry
September 28, 2021

Those Wonder Years!

Oh, the gloriousness of childhood. The memories of childhood!

Vinita Mohan
wonder years

Oh, the gloriousness of childhood. The memories of childhood!

Childhood full of climbing trees and eating fruit off them. Uncomplicated days and talking into the nights… Recollections, memories of another age, a different time!

Those Wonder Years!

The trees we climbed ,

recollections etched in the mind.

The smooth bark of the guava tree ,

fruits bitten by the naughty parakeets.

memories of another age, a different time.

Uncomplicated days and talking into the nights,

Never miss a story from India's real women.

Register Now

those passionate sibling fights,

the movies we saw and enjoyed.

The hot afternoons we chilled inside,

feasting on sweet mangoes , you and I.

The sudden downpour , the monsoon rain,

the heavenly smell of wet land,

as we pranced about drenched to the skin.

It’s a shared history our parents have left us behind.

The matchbox doll furniture , you made

was priceless in my eyes,

I kept aside the sofas , the chairs

the carpenter so meticulously had designed.

You came proudly for my races,

only to be embarrassed ,

for despite the many practices,

I struggled to keep up with the rest.

Cherished memories of a bygone time.

I teased you for your reserve,

you wondered at my nerve.

When I light-heartedly called Mom, Mother Hen.

I  think you couldn’t believe your ears.

Do you remember that time ? Brother of mine.

We were so different and yet so alike.

Comments

About the Author

Vinita Mohan

A Writer, Poet and a former Teacher who is an avid painter, practices Reiki , is a Tarot card reader and an Angel therapist . She has read more...

5 Posts

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Sex & Sexuality
September 26, 2021

Pleasurable Casual Sex With Full Consent Taught Me To Connect More Deeply & Honestly With My Partners

We are often told that our 'value' diminishes with each person we give ourselves to sexually, but I believe pleasurable, casual sex with full consent made me a better, more honest, and deeply caring person. 

Aarushi Ahluwalia
casual sex

We are often told that our ‘value’ diminishes with each person we give ourselves to sexually, but I believe pleasurable, casual sex with full consent made me a better, more honest, and deeply caring person. 

It was a regular afternoon, and we were having lunch on the bleachers in the basketball court at school, when the question was first posed. We could not have been older than eleven and in retrospect it feels like we may have been too young for this discussion, but at the time it seemed like a perfectly natural thing to discuss.

Read More
Social Issues
September 25, 2021

Often The Most Gentlemanly Of Men In Society Could Be Abusive Husbands…

There are many, many girls like Seema who are stuck in loveless, abusive marriages; the abuse can be verbal, emotional, physical, financial.

Ritwika Roy Mutsuddi

There are many, many girls like Seema who are stuck in loveless, abusive marriages; the abuse can be verbal, emotional, physical, financial.

Trigger Warning: This has domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors.

Read More
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues