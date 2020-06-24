If You’re Looking To Switch To A Healthier Lifestyle, Kirti Yadav’s KuKClean Is Just The Thing For You!

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
With the sedentary lifestyle being a norm if you’re looking to switch to a healthier lifestyle, Kirti Yadav believes KuKClean is made for you!
KuKClean, an initiative to promote whole food plant based lifestyle has inspired 3500+ people across India to to change their plates. KuKclean provides corporate wellness programs and individual lifestyle change program .Programs are aligned to suit local culture and local palate with easy to follow recipes that can be replicated at home.
I lost 27 kgs of weight and that inspired me to start KuKClean. My only aim with this was to help men and women struggling with the sedentary lifestyle disorders. One of them is weight gain.
I work to bring plate level change and inspire people to bring a holistic change in lifestyle rather than just touching one aspect.
Simple diet changes to live a healthy live has inspired corporate clients as individuals to bring a change in their lifestyle.
