  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > If You’re Looking To Switch To A Healthier Lifestyle, Kirti Yadav’s KuKClean Is Just The Thing For You!

If You’re Looking To Switch To A Healthier Lifestyle, Kirti Yadav’s KuKClean Is Just The Thing For You!

Posted: June 24, 2020
With the sedentary lifestyle being a norm if you’re looking to switch to a healthier lifestyle, Kirti Yadav believes KuKClean is made for you!

She describes her work as:

KuKClean, an initiative to promote whole food plant based lifestyle has inspired 3500+ people across India to to change their plates. KuKclean provides corporate wellness programs and individual lifestyle change program .Programs are aligned to suit local culture and local palate with easy to follow recipes that can be replicated at home.

Where can you find them?

You can easily find them on their website right here.

Or on their Facebook group here.

Her story:

I lost 27 kgs of weight and that inspired me to start KuKClean. My only aim with this was to help men and women struggling with the sedentary lifestyle disorders. One of them is weight gain. 

I work to bring plate level change and inspire people to bring a holistic change in lifestyle rather than just touching one aspect.

Why she thinks you’ll love her work:

Simple diet changes to live a healthy live has inspired corporate clients as individuals to bring a change in their lifestyle.

#WomenEntrepreneursBengaluru

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

