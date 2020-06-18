During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
I Was 7. How Can You Ask Me ‘Why Didn’t You Report It Immediately’?

Posted: June 18, 2020
I was seven. I had no idea about clothes, except knowing that we wear a uniform to school.

“Why didn’t you report it immediately? Why did you report it all of a sudden now, after years? You sure want attention?”

I was seven. I didn’t know that what happened to me was wrong. I didn’t know what they call it so I didn’t report.

“What evidence do you have that he did it?”

I was seven. I was only trying to get away from his clutches. I didn’t get the idea of going back to collect evidence.

“Was there any witness?”

I was seven. He could easily pull me to a place where we’d be alone.

“But his future will be ruined if this comes out now.”

I was seven and had a future too. He never thought of it.

“What were you wearing then?”

I was seven. I had no idea about clothes, except knowing that we wear uniform to school.

“Did you provoke him?”

I was seven. I didn’t know what provokes whom and towards what.

Prakarsha Pilla

Animal lover. Feminist. Student.

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

