I Was 7. How Can You Ask Me ‘Why Didn’t You Report It Immediately’?

I was seven. I had no idea about clothes, except knowing that we wear a uniform to school.
“Why didn’t you report it immediately? Why did you report it all of a sudden now, after years? You sure want attention?”
I was seven. I didn’t know that what happened to me was wrong. I didn’t know what they call it so I didn’t report.
“What evidence do you have that he did it?”
I was seven. I was only trying to get away from his clutches. I didn’t get the idea of going back to collect evidence.
“Was there any witness?”
I was seven. He could easily pull me to a place where we’d be alone.
“But his future will be ruined if this comes out now.”
I was seven and had a future too. He never thought of it.
“What were you wearing then?”
I was seven. I had no idea about clothes, except knowing that we wear uniform to school.
“Did you provoke him?”
I was seven. I didn’t know what provokes whom and towards what.
