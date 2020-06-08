During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > 8 Month Pregnant Woman Dies As Overburdened Hospitals Refuse Admission; Who’s Responsible?

8 Month Pregnant Woman Dies As Overburdened Hospitals Refuse Admission; Who’s Responsible?

Posted: June 9, 2020
Tags:

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!

The author calls out what she says is neglect by hospitals overburdened by COVID-19, who refused to admit an 8 month pregnant woman in an emergency situation, leading to her death.

Recently a woman, who was eight months pregnant, died in an ambulance after being denied admission by over half a dozen hospitals in Delhi.

She suffered in that ambulance for thirteen hours before finally succumbing to death. All because not one of so many hospitals could spare a single bed for her.

Sadly this news was buried somewhere among all the other Coronavirus related ones.

But it’s astonishing how those who were vehemently protesting the death of an elephant and its unborn baby a few days back are mum on this. Is that woman and her child any less deserving of our sympathies somehow? Or are their deaths chalked up to another everyday occurrence and forgotten?

Because it’s important to note that this is becoming an ‘everyday occurrence’ now. There are many more similar cases all over the country where hospitals cited lack of bed as the reason for non-admittance of critical patients.

It’s unimaginable, what pain, horror and confusion she went through for thirteen hours, waiting and wondering why no one was willing to save her and her baby. She was stripped of her right to live by fellow humans. So who are we to rave about animal rights when we can’t even protect the human ones?

What these hospitals’ managements lacked wasn’t a bed but ‘compassion’, compassion for another being, and it’s not just them, it’s all of us. Have they become so overburdened by COVID-19 cases that it’s not possible to think of other needy patients? Has hearing about Corona related deaths and agonies every day to some extent, numbed us to the sufferings of others?

And this is where Coronavirus is actually winning because along with killing the many humans, it’s slowly but surely killing humanity in many more of us. So we have to fight this war on two fronts: to save Humans and to save humanity. They both need to survive, because each is truly meaningless without the other.

Image source: pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Kareena Kapoor Is Bang On For Saying That Not All Pregnancies Are The Same

Resting in the lap of hope

Resting In The Lap Of Hope

Premature Babies Care – Let Us Look At The Medical, Social And Family Support Possible In India

Crime Against Women: Begin By Teaching Boys To Take ‘No’ For An Answer

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Choked
Anurag Kashyap’s New Film Focuses On How Women’s Lives Were Affected By Demonetization
From The ‘Raja Beta’ Syndrome To Torturous MILs, Here’s How Women Promote Patriarchy
domestic worker
Will You Pay Your Domestic Help The Full Salary For These Months Of Lockdown?
Why Shouldn’t I Keep My Original Surname After Marriage?

Read Stories of Sisterhood

Best Loved Stories

Why Are Working Women Told That They Have An Option To Quit? Are We Working Just For Pocket Money?

Celebrating Myself

Beyond The Pill: What’s New In Contraceptives?

Cooking And The Modern Indian Woman

Handicraft Home Decor Products from India

10 Handicraft Home Decor Products From Across India