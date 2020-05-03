As A Doctor On The Frontline For COVID-19, Here’s My Letter To My Teachers Of Medicine

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Most of my school friends were financially stable long before our education was done – we, doctors, have sacrificed that to save lives. And is this what we get?
To my dear teachers in medical school,
The medical education system,
Those esteemed examiners who certified my degrees,
Dear all,
Like all doctors I have been put through years of exhaustive and intensive teaching, rigorous and demanding training; stringent and stern assignments. I assure you I worked quite hard, never counting as a problem the missed moments with my parents and then with my own children, that the rigorous education demanded.
I also want to say that most of my school friends who did not do medicine were financially stable long before our education was done – we, doctors, have sacrificed that to save lives.
But I have a confession to make. I seem to have missed some essential classes. I do not know where I was when those classes were held. Was I in the library, having fallen asleep over some books, or was I busy stitching lacerated wounds at a stretch? The strange thing is, these topics weren’t a part of my exams, else I wouldn’t have done as well as I have, with the academic accolades that I managed to get.
Initially it was a vague discomfort, a feeling of disbelief and of being blindsided, but I continued with applying my knowledge, enhancing its nuances and keeping in touch with newer developments. But none of the medical conferences, scientific discussions and workshops that I attended threw any light on HOW I had missed this crucial training.
Yes, crucial, because since the Coronavirus pandemic has begun, with us doctors and other healthcare workers giving our all for this, I have started hearing from other doctors too, on social media, that many of them too seem to have missed them, and we need to have remedial classes.
On behalf of all of us, I sincerely put forwards the following request:
Please arrange to have remedial classes that cover the following problem areas and clear these important doubts:
The classes may be conducted in online or offline mode, at any convenient time.
We agree to take a sabbatical from our usual duties to pursue this training and we will bear the cost incurred on our training.
We also request for simple modules to be created on all of the above as it is expected that they will needed to be implemented on an urgent basis, usually when we are alone. Also, kindly leave sufficient scope for discussion in the course schedule, as new areas and controversies may emerge.
We trust the medical education system and fraternity will favorably respond to this request and facilitate our learning. After all, one of the first lessons in medicine we learnt, that we are always students.
Sincerely yours
A student first and a doctor second
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Shalini grows through her roles as mother and a doctor. She believes that both the
A Letter To My Father-In-Law: From Doctor Uncle To Doctor Papa
And I Realised How A ‘Working Mom’ Tag Affects School Admission Of Your Kid!
The Story Of A Mother Who Stood Against All Odds For Her Children – My Mother, My Greatest Inspiration
I Gave In To My Parents’ Wishes To Become A Doctor; 20 Yrs Later, I’m Finally Doing What I Want
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!