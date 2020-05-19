During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Pop Culture > Why Does TikToker Faizal Siddiqui’s New Video Glorify Acid Attacks As The ‘Punishment Women Deserve’?

Why Does TikToker Faizal Siddiqui’s New Video Glorify Acid Attacks As The ‘Punishment Women Deserve’?

Posted: May 19, 2020
Tags:

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Promoting acid attacks and violence against women on TikTok goes on to show our vile thoughts even today. Will this kind of content creation even end?

In the light of the viral YouTube vs. TikTok feud, another video is making the news on social media. TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui posted a video on the app promoting acid attack.

Siddiqui, who has more than 13.4 million followers posted a nine second clip where he says, “Did the man you left me for abandon you?” While that was not bad, he further goes on to depict an acid attack! Really now?

— Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) May 18, 2020

In light of the video, National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to TikTok India seeking removal of the video and termination of Siddiqui’s account. The video, has since, been removed from the channel for instigating violence against women, India Today reported.

Glorification of trauma is disgusting

According to several data reports, India has the highest number of acid attacks in the world. In a country where at least one acid attack takes place a day, how can one create such content around it? The other question it raises is that of what is it about trauma that makes young men think of making content on it?

Why I say this is because this isn’t the first time TikTok is called out for inciting violence or hatred. The app is known for its misogyny, classist remarks and even homophobia. Spread of hate speech, violence,  pornography and no safety of privacy on the app even led to it being banned.

Another trend that went viral in India a while ago was that of hitting women and promoting domestic violence and stereotypes. Content creators on TikTok have quite often been criticised for their baseless and over-the-top content.

However, in the YouTube vs. TikTok debate, several YouTubers too were called out for their sexist and homophobic remarks. While YouTube removed all of these videos, they were viewed several people who seemed to agree with them. Both YouTube and TikTok have had their responsibility towards spreading homophobia questioned.

Content creation is not about the evils, is it?

All the slurs used, the glorification of the misogyny and violence on TikTok are a reality for a number of people in our country. Fear of being hit, or have acid thrown on them for rejection is one that many women in our country still face! It is not something to have content like this around.

Similarly discriminatory slurs are not just statements. they are the trauma that women and LGBTQIA+ community go through everyday. And using these as a way to insult will influence other people to do so too. 

Content creation among youth has somehow become glorification of social evil. And while the content creators are at fault, most of their followers too, do not see issues with this and that plays a role in promotion our deeply flawed mentality.

It is high time content creators, like movie creators, take the responsibility of making content that doesn’t influence people negatively. While the video was removed, content creators need to understand the impact their videos or even views may have on their followers.

Though not all content is to be taken seriously and critiqued, a line between needs to be drawn to differentiate the insensitive from the funny. Moral sensibility needs to be exercised to decrease and eventually end the glorification of any and every social evil.

Picture credits: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi, Becomes The Face Of Leading Indian Clothing Label

Can People Stop Glamouring Violence Against Women, Even If It’s ‘Just For Tiktok’?

Deepika social experiment

2nd Social Experiment By Chhapaak Team Proves That ‘If Acid Wasn’t Sold, It Wouldn’t Be Thrown’

The Tiktok Ban Points To A Larger Issue: How Do We Ensure Teen Safety Online?

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

5 Reasons Why Thappad Was A Tight Slap On The Face Of Meaningless Notions Of Society
Ranbir Shamed For Not Living With Neetu Like A ‘Good Indian Son’ Should
Why Does A Married Woman Still Need Permission From In-Laws To Do Anything For Her Parents?
A (Traumatic) Night To Remember, Clearly Showing Me What Any Woman Could Face If Not ‘Lucky’

Best Loved Stories

alimony and maintenance

All You Need To Know About Alimony And Maintenance Laws In India

Rajmata Jijau – Kingmaker And A Powerful Feminist Woman In The 17th Century

The Wife Is Dark, The Husband Is Fair. Is This A Love Marriage?

An Open Letter To A Modern Daughter-In-Law

Will Indian In-laws Stop Poking Their Noses In Things That Do Not Concern Them?