6 Things That A Mom Is Definitely Not

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
In the run up to this year’s Mother’s Day, it’s worthwhile remembering what a mom is not. (Hint: Stop glorifying her).
As we approach Mother’s Day, here is a timely reminder as to what a mom is not.
After having a baby, it is taken for granted that Mom will leave her job at least until the baby goes to school. Or forever. Well, there’s also an option of sharing responsibilities as she is not the only parent (in most cases). A mother can still take her decisions. We have no right to presume what she would like to do with her future.
Every mom loves to cook for her kids? In fact, my mom learnt cooking from scratch, only after I was born. Does that she will cook despite her being sick? Despite her being busy elsewhere? No. There’s also the option of sharing responsibilities.
She can’t do magic and know where your other sock is. She has to search for it it obviously. Or, we could also do that. She can’t be cooking and handling calls and also searching for things and wait, also impressing her in-laws (which is a separate ordeal in itself).
“You are dancing after having kids also?”“You are still wearing jeans, after becoming a mom?”“You still want to do those hobby classes? What about the kids?”
A mom is a human being herself too. She can’t sit at home 24*7 and we all know now how hard it is to stay at home all day. She should do what makes her happy.
A mom will try to teach her kids the best of everything. But when a child does something wrong, is it arrantly the mom’s fault? Just reminding you that the other members of the family also influence kids.
She is under no obligation to give you a son ‘at least the second time’. She doesn’t have any control over the child’s gender. Making her go through hundreds of pujas and vrats so that she gives birth to a boy is absurd. The zygote in her womb already has a set of chromosomes. I may disappoint many of you but the sex has already been decided by nature.
Top image is a still from the short film Ghar Ki Murgi
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Animal lover. Feminist. Student.
What Do You Want Your Daughters To Be – Confident Women Or Meek Paraya Dhan?
5 Gutsy Women Share Their Stories Of Being A Single Mother In India
A Hardworking Man Is Supporting His Family, A Hardworking Woman? Abandoning It!
Dear Mom, What Would You Say If I Got Divorced (Like My Friend Did)? [#ShortStory]
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!