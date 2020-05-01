Namita Taneja Krul’s App ‘Meri Body’ Gives Marginalised Women A Chance To Understand Their Bodies

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
With her app, Meri Body, Namita Taneja Krul is giving women from villages and semi-literate women the choice to learn and know more about their bodies.
Meri Body has developed an e-health educational application designed to educate adolescent girls and semi-literate women on Female Body Literacy. With animation video and multilingual voice-overs, our mobile application introduces the various facets of the menstrual cycle. This includes a calendar that can be adjusted individually.
Meri Body provides a unique approach with low threshold to include free educational content customised to the needs of the semi-literate population. This is of global importance as no other cycle tracking application in the world provides for. There is also a strong plan and focus on the implementation and roadshows of the app into the ecosystem of the targeted population where the change is eminently required.
As a 10-year old in boarding school, I performed on stage by reciting Lord Tennyson’s poem ‘Charge of the Light Brigade!’ To this day I remember working hard to memorise the words and have the courage to stand in front of the entire school – and also how I brightened with joy when I won the first prize!
But it wasn’t the first prize that mattered: it was the euphoria I felt at being able to make the choice, as a young girl without parental guidance, and face the audience by myself. The joy I felt back then included a sense of my own accomplishment and action-driven result.
Today I work towards improving the lives of economically marginalised young women in India. These women are excluded from choices because of illiteracy and ignorance. The girls miss out on school and are married off at a very young age.
With scant knowledge of the female cycle, reproduction and contraception, these young women frequently bear many children, as adolescents, within a short span of time. While still young, they are confronted with malnutrition and, in the worst cases, undergo (multiple) abortions to avoid feeding another mouth.
Meri Body is NOT just an app. It’s the voice that women across the world will come to trust, to understand their bodies and the choices that surround it.
