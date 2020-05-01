During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Namita Taneja Krul’s App ‘Meri Body’ Gives Marginalised Women A Chance To Understand Their Bodies

Namita Taneja Krul’s App ‘Meri Body’ Gives Marginalised Women A Chance To Understand Their Bodies

Posted: May 1, 2020
Tags:

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.

With her app, Meri Body, Namita Taneja Krul is giving women from villages and semi-literate women the choice to learn and know more about their bodies. 

She describes her work as:

Meri Body has developed an e-health educational application designed to educate adolescent girls and semi-literate women on Female Body Literacy. With animation video and multilingual voice-overs, our mobile application introduces the various facets of the menstrual cycle. This includes a calendar that can be adjusted individually.

Meri Body provides a unique approach with low threshold to include free educational content customised to the needs of the semi-literate population. This is of global importance as no other cycle tracking application in the world provides for. There is also a strong plan and focus on the implementation and roadshows of the app into the ecosystem of the targeted population where the change is eminently required.

Where to find them:

They can be found on the Google Playstore here, on Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Her story:

As a 10-year old in boarding school, I performed on stage by reciting Lord Tennyson’s poem ‘Charge of the Light Brigade!’ To this day I remember working hard to memorise the words and have the courage to stand in front of the entire school – and also how I brightened with joy when I won the first prize!

But it wasn’t the first prize that mattered: it was the euphoria I felt at being able to make the choice, as a young girl without parental guidance, and face the audience by myself. The joy I felt back then included a sense of my own accomplishment and action-driven result.

Today I work towards improving the lives of economically marginalised young women in India. These women are excluded from choices because of illiteracy and ignorance. The girls miss out on school and are married off at a very young age.

With scant knowledge of the female cycle, reproduction and contraception, these young women frequently bear many children, as adolescents, within a short span of time. While still young, they are confronted with malnutrition and, in the worst cases, undergo (multiple) abortions to avoid feeding another mouth.

Why she thinks you’ll love her work:

Meri Body is NOT just an app. It’s the voice that women across the world will come to trust, to understand their bodies and the choices that surround it.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

3 Valuable Tips On Running A Business At These Times - Shabnam Aggarwal, Author & Entrepreneur

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Ivy Huq Russell

Like An Apa (Big Sister), Bangladesh’s “By Women, For Women” App Is A Safe Space To Get Answers

How Namita Waikar Is Saving The Songs Of Our Grandmothers For Future Generations #IWD2018

Soudeh Rad’s App Sneaks Info On Sexual Health Into Iran, Where Gender Violence Is Legal

The Ultimate Choice To Be A Mother Or Not, Lies With The Pregnant Woman, Says Bombay High Court

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

tribute to Irrfan Khan
A Few Good Men: Why Irrfan Khan’s Loss Feels So Personal To So Many
Though Abused And Controlled For Years, She Quickly Changed Into A Tigress Protecting Her Cub
Vadodara man broke his wife's spine
Furious That His Wife Kept Winning A Game Of Ludo, He Beat Her Up Enough To Break Her Spine
Why Does A MIL Make Her DIL Suffer The Same Oppression She Had To?

Best Loved Stories

Work From Home Doesn’t Mean I Am Available To Do All The Household Chores And Be Your Maid!

If He’s Not Well, She’s There. If She’s Not Well, Who’s There?

Chhavi Rajawat: The Telecom Professional Who Turned Sarpanch

8 Ways To Live A Happily Ever After Marriage

Female sexual desire in Indian women

When Women Dare Not Speak Of Desire