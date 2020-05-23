During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Parenting Tips > Here Are Some Easily Available Foods That Can Help Ease Constipation In Kids

Here Are Some Easily Available Foods That Can Help Ease Constipation In Kids

Posted: May 23, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

It is important to protect our health during the lockdown by ensuring that our children keep up their nutrition levels and eat healthily.

The lockdown has sure turned out to be a time for experimenting. We are experimenting with food the most. This experimenting with food can impact our kid’s little tummies too. This can lead to constipation in kids. There are certain foods that agree with their little tummies and some that don’t. Definitely, the availability of food items currently is limited. Hence, constipation in kids is the last thing one wants to deal with.

Here are some foods that you may want to keep in your pantry to help tackle constipation. You need to remember that along with vitamins, minerals and proteins, your child’s diet should be fibre rich too. Fibre-rich food helps to tackle the problem of constipation in kids easily.

List of foods that help ease constipation in kids

glasses of water

Water

I need to have my 6 to 8 glasses of water every day. We all learnt in school that water is the most essential for our body. This the reason why we need to make sure your kids are well hydrated to avoid constipation. Additionally, water is great for your hair, skin and overall system.

a person holding baby potatoes

Potatoes

Kids love potatoes. We all love potatoes in almost every form.You can easily serve them as boiled or tossed instead of the fried version. Potatoes contain fibre that can help ease constipation in kids.

bowl of oats and fruits

Oats

A great source of nutrition without a doubt. Oats have multiple benefits and one of them is, being a great source of fibre. You can easily make oats and chia pudding or add oats to pancakes too. You can even add oats to muffins, cutlets or prepare a humble porridge out of it Sweet or savoury, whatever your flavour is, oats are good for everyone.

different kind of beans

Beans

Beans are indeed the best source of fibre and are also easily available right now. You can add beans to curries, rice and even turn them into a burger patty.

bowl of fresh fruits

Fruits

I am so glad that my little one sometimes prefers fruits over junk. Definitely fruits are known to be the key for a healthy lifestyle. Fruits such as pears, pomegranate seeds, apples, orange and berries are known to help ease tummy troubles.

jars of nuts

Nuts

Definitely Nuts are fibrous and nutritious. You can sprinkle seeds and nuts on salads and fruits too. Nuts are high in calories so ensure to keep portions small. You can even dry roast the nuts and snack on them.

Flaxseed

It may not be easy for you to source flax seed right now but its a great for your system. Flaxseed is full of fibre, antioxidants and omega 3.It is not just great for kids but for adults too.

Prunes or Raisins

We all know, prunes and raisins are known to cure stomach ailments for ages. You can feed kids, dried prunes, grapes or raising to help ease constipation woes.

You can also include other foods such as broccoli, avocado, peas, whole grain bread as well. We must also limit their junk food intake. Reduce the amount of aerated drink they consume and always ensure there is enough fibre in their diet. Small changes to their diet can ensure healthy tummies always.

Image Source: The Indian Express

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Weaning Foods: All That You Need To Know About This Phase Of Change

10 Things You Can Do If Your Kids Are Fearing The End Of The World During The Lockdown

6 Ways You Can Make Work From Home Less Chaotic, Yet Fun For Your Kids!

PMS

PMS And Weight Gain: How To Avoid Gaining Weight During PMS

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

‘Is My Marriage Worth It If It Puts So Much Pressure On My Mental And Emotional Health?’
Why Is It So Wrong If A Newly Married Woman Wishes NOT To Stay With Her In-Laws?
compromise
Reject That Pressure To Be A ‘Good Indian Wife’ Even When In A Supportive Marriage
Why Does My Father Need Your Permission To Meet Me If I Am Married Into Your Family?

Best Loved Stories

“Achcha Ladka Mile Toh Shaadi Karlo” The Line That Has Ruined Indian Women’s Potential!

Ageist Trolls Compel AB Junior To Take Down A Beautiful No Filters Pic Of Aishwarya

women watch porn

Can Indian Women Watch Porn Without Being Judged?

Afraid Of The ‘First Night’? Here’s Help To Enjoy Yourself

Which Side Are You On: Nine Questions Every Woman Must Ask Herself