One Fake Conversation, While Wrong, Does NOT Negate What The Bois Locker Room Chats Revealed

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
An unrelated but similar Bois Locker Room type chat on Instagram was revealed to be fake. Though, just as wrong, does that negate what the boys did?
After the breaking news of the horrifying ‘Bois Locker Room Chat’ on Instagram was investigated new details have cropped up. One of screenshots from a completely different conversation, not related to the Bois Locker Room chat, was that of a conversation between two young boys on Snapchat.
The screenshot showed a conversation where a boy named Sidharth is seen planning to assault a minor girl while talking to another boy. This conversation where the boy is casually suggesting gang-rape, never happened on the private Instagram group. It is not related to the Boys Locker Room case.
In the recent investigation, the Delhi Police found that the Snapchat conversation was fake. Mumbai Mirror reported that according to the Cyber Cell’s investigation, “Sidharth” was the girl herself.
She pretended to be “Sidharth” in an attempt to “test the other boy’s character.” There is no justifying the girl’s actions. Making false accusations on anyone irrespective of gender is wrong. But this incident has given the social media an opportunity to dismiss the entire feminist movement yet again.
After this news broke, social media was instantly flooded in defence for the boys in the “Bois Locker Room” page. All the while, completely dismissing the fact that police never that #BoisLockeRoom was fake.
Let’s clear out some facts because we form any conclusions:
We all know what happened in the Boys Locker Room incident. There were plenty of screenshots shared by some Instagram users.
These screenshots revealed how in a group called ‘BoisLockerRoom’ pictures of underaged girls were shared, and morphed. The girls were objectified with filthy statements too!
In the same group, the boys were seen making plans of leaking the nudes of girls who posted these screenshots to defame and scare them. And all of this was happening on Instagram
In all this, there was also one Snapchat conversation that went viral. On it, a boy called “Sidharth” was seen planning an assault on a minor girl, while speaking to another boy.
Now in all of this, read that carefully, in all of the recent investigation has proved that the Snapchat conversation is fake, not the boys locker room.
According to a report in The Print, the Snapchat conversation went viral after the boy who received the messages from “Sidharth” shared its screenshot with his friends and the girl herself. This was around the same time that the screenshots from the “Bois Locker Room” chat on Instagram were going viral.
According to police, the two screenshots from two separate platforms got mixed up “by coincidence” due to the sensational nature of the case.
“This Snapchat conversation about assaulting a girl had nothing to do with the Bois Locker Room group. It is a separate conversation, on a separate platform. Due to its sensational nature and due to its availability in different student groups, it got mixed up with the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case,” a senior police officer told The Print.
Now there is nothing that can justify the girl’s action on the Snapchat conversation. As a feminist when I see women using the ‘women card’ to get things done. And it’s heartbreaking.
Because of such fake cases, even the real cases are judged and are called fake. All of this just makes things tougher for the actual victims to speak up. Young and privileged girls internalising this is a shame on our society and is not what feminism wants.
As much as I am against the girl’s action I am also against people who are calling and the BoisLockerRoom issue a fake one. And also against the ones calling out the entire feminist movement.
We need to remember that both the Snapchat issue and the BoisLockerRoom issue quoting police report ‘are different.’ And as a feminist, to me, they are equally offensive & deserve legal action.
As soon as the news of Snapchat conversation went viral, several men started questioning the idea of feminism. They started highlighting ‘pseudo-feminism.’ It went to such an extent that some people confused the women who shared the screenshots about the entire incident with the one who posed as ‘Sidharth.’
Many people dismissed the entire “locker room” controversy as a ploy by certain women to ‘defame’ innocent men. Also, many pages out these demanded feminist say ‘sorry.’
#BoisLockerRoom chat was a girl's fault but no feminist will criticize her#BoysLockerRoomTruth #BoisLockerRoomcase pic.twitter.com/O1eTusJSAo
— Avinash Kumar (@avinash__5) May 11, 2020
#BoisLockerRoom chat was a girl's fault but no feminist will criticize her#BoysLockerRoomTruth #BoisLockerRoomcase pic.twitter.com/O1eTusJSAo
— Avinash Kumar (@avinash__5) May 11, 2020
ALL MEN ARE NOT TRASH, SOME WOMEN ARE TRASH TOO 🙄
Fake Feminism Is That Rotten Apple In The Basket, Which Will Eventually Spoil Everything 😶 #BoysLockerRoomTruth pic.twitter.com/2tE8JYGqSO
— Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) May 11, 2020
ALL MEN ARE NOT TRASH, SOME WOMEN ARE TRASH TOO 🙄
Fake Feminism Is That Rotten Apple In The Basket, Which Will Eventually Spoil Everything 😶 #BoysLockerRoomTruth pic.twitter.com/2tE8JYGqSO
— Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) May 11, 2020
List of Feminists Tweeting Against Girl who Created Fake Account #BoysLockerRoomTruth pic.twitter.com/fy0w8KUNb6
— Chit 🇮🇳 (@Chitrakshvij) May 11, 2020
List of Feminists Tweeting Against Girl who Created Fake Account #BoysLockerRoomTruth pic.twitter.com/fy0w8KUNb6
— Chit 🇮🇳 (@Chitrakshvij) May 11, 2020
Shocked by getting the truth behind #BoisLockerRoom 😏Being a girl I feel ashamed on this but it is very true that in today's world trusting a girl is very hard.This generation of girls/women is TRASH.#BoysLockerRoomTruth#BoisLockerRoomcase pic.twitter.com/WclSjDo14P
— Prity Singh (@pritsi2101) May 11, 2020
Shocked by getting the truth behind #BoisLockerRoom 😏Being a girl I feel ashamed on this but it is very true that in today's world trusting a girl is very hard.This generation of girls/women is TRASH.#BoysLockerRoomTruth#BoisLockerRoomcase pic.twitter.com/WclSjDo14P
— Prity Singh (@pritsi2101) May 11, 2020
Yes, I accept that the Snapchat conversation was fake. I condemn that and demand action against that girl.
But this entire thing doesn’t mean that boys locker room chats don’t exist. It very much existed as 27 boys are under questioning by the police for the group and its filthy comments.
So moral of the story Boys Locker Room is a reality. Objectification of women on that group is a reality. And objectification of women on daily basis is a reality.
Women sharing horror stories of fear of men is a reality. Sexual harassment against women is a reality. So I ask why should feminists be sorry because some people just can’t read news properly?
We need to understand that the entire Boys Locker Room and this Snapchat conversation issue has yet again, brought out the issue of upbringing. Something that was questioned and yet remains the same is the problem of conditioning. As is a culture where juveniles are not afraid of talking filthy about women.
Rape allegations are always intertwined with credibility. Women are often asked what were you wearing, why were you out so late and why were you silent for so long. The perfect example of this are women who been accused and sent on a social media trial during the #MeToo movement after they raised their voices.
This denial against women’s issues comes from deep-rooted misogyny and a culture that has conditioned society to not take women seriously. Although the Snapchat story is fake, it does mean that heinous crime like gang-rapes don’t exist.
Though a woman is at fault here (Snapchat conversation) but that in no way means we should discredit every woman who comes forward and shares her truth.
Should we let one false story, a dangerous gimmick deter us from believing in the women? No! We have to understand that it takes a lot of courage for a woman to come forward and file a complaint of complaint of sexual harassment.
The reasons why a lot of women speak on social media are because several men in power can turn the law in their favour. And because going to the police isn’t really easy for everyone, for the most obvious reasons.
However, does that mean social media is credible? Not always. It means that we should try to create a safe environment for women to speak up. And it has been reported by several studies, the percentage of false cases of rape are considerably less than the genuine ones.
This post is not against men neither does it want to demonise them. But what is ironical is that men often come out with #NotAllMen whenever their community is accused.
And the same men shame the entire feminist struggle. They compare all feminist to nazis calling them feminazi. All this because a few women indulge in false accusations. Hypocrisy much?
In the end, I would like to say that when the entire boys locker room incident went viral, many women shared stories of harassment. How they have been threatened by such groups in their schools. And how they heard rumours about themselves.
Boys talk is a reality, we all have a memory of that. Of male friends calling girls a ‘slut’ for the length of their school skirt. And of ‘bros’ just hanging out playing soccer and making comments about girls’ bodies. Of boys sharing details of their sexual ‘adventures with their girls’ with their friends. And of women talking trash about other women. All these a reality, and all of this is wrong. And this is a part of a culture that needs to be questioned.
Picture credits: Pexels and the earlier screenshots
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’
5 Ways The Girls Locker Room Is Different From The Boys Locker Room (While Neither Is Ok)
It Is Not ‘Bonding With The Boys’ If You Objectify And Plan To Rape Women!
‘Girls Are NOT Your Property’ And 6 Other Lessons I Want My Son To Learn
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!