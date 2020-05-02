Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
A poetic expression of the current situation we are living in, and the hope and belief every night that the pandemic ends soon.
Every morning I wake up with a heart full of hope and belief,
“Life is back to normal and the last few days were a bad dream”
I gaze outside the window,
The sky looks magnificent draped in a saree, white and blue,
Behind the clouds, I spot the Moon whispering a sweet adieu.
The misty dewdrops look fresh, the green Earth serene,
Trees blossoming, the surroundings pristine.
But no morning walkers or school-going kids in sight,
Oh! The entire city is sleeping day and night.
Nobody is basking under the sun, benches lay empty in parks,
All I see is deserted roads and faces covered with masks.
Caged in my nest, this seems like a prolonged break,
Do I miss those busy mornings when I would rush to wake?
There is no running after the kids, no tiffins to pack,
No school picks and drop, no bags to check.
I crave strolling out in the fresh air and play outdoor games,
Smelling the cherry blossoms, back to those cobbled lanes.
Every evening, I try to catch a whiff of the spring blooms,
Sipping tea and peeping through the window of my room.
I hear birds chirping, flying high and melodiously sing,
How I envy them and wish I too had wings.
Humans are suffering, Nature is healing,
I wonder, through this pandemic, will we learn anything?
The virus will be gone soon, the chances are bleak,
Answers of many uncertainties and insecurities, I seek.
I try to cope up using various new techniques,
Still, it hits me hard at times and I shriek.
Every night before signing off to bed,
I make a silent wish to paint the town red.
Please end this pandemic soon, I pray to the Chief,
And doze off to sleep with a heart full of hope and belief.
Image Source: Pexels
