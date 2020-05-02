During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Every Morning I Wake Up With A Heart Full Of Hope And Belief

Posted: May 2, 2020

A poetic expression of the current situation we are living in, and the hope and belief every night that the pandemic ends soon.

Every morning I wake up with a heart full of hope and belief,

“Life is back to normal and the last few days were a bad dream”

I gaze outside the window,

The sky looks magnificent draped in a saree, white and blue,

Behind the clouds, I spot the Moon whispering a sweet adieu.

The misty dewdrops look fresh, the green Earth serene,

Trees blossoming, the surroundings pristine.

But no morning walkers or school-going kids in sight,

Oh! The entire city is sleeping day and night.

Nobody is basking under the sun, benches lay empty in parks,

All I see is deserted roads and faces covered with masks.

Caged in my nest, this seems like a prolonged break,

Do I miss those busy mornings when I would rush to wake?

There is no running after the kids, no tiffins to pack,

No school picks and drop, no bags to check.

I crave strolling out in the fresh air and play outdoor games,

Smelling the cherry blossoms, back to those cobbled lanes.

Every evening, I try to catch a whiff of the spring blooms,

Sipping tea and peeping through the window of my room.

I hear birds chirping, flying high and melodiously sing,

How I envy them and wish I too had wings.

Humans are suffering, Nature is healing,

I wonder, through this pandemic, will we learn anything?

The virus will be gone soon, the chances are bleak,

Answers of many uncertainties and insecurities, I seek.

I try to cope up using various new techniques,

Still, it hits me hard at times and I shriek.

Every night before signing off to bed,

I make a silent wish to paint the town red.

Please end this pandemic soon, I pray to the Chief,

And doze off to sleep with a heart full of hope and belief.

Image Source: Pexels

vartikasdiary

I am a stay at home Mom of 2.5 year old twin fraternal daughters,

