One Day, Between Being A Mother, Wife And Employee, I Chose To Be Me. Just Me

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Donning the cap of a carefree lass, spreading the cheer, I followed my heart and listened to my younger self, between the wife, mom, and me, I chose myself.
It was a usual weekday when my husband left for work and kids were busy, enjoying their winter holidays. I had an off from work and after having breakfast and feeding the kids, I was enjoying my day lying on the couch overlooking the morning chores. All I wanted was a day off- from all the duties of a mother, wife, employee and boss. While I day-dreamed, I wrote a few lines that I think all moms would relate to.
As I lie on my couch today, resting my bums and back,
I chose to laze around and take a break.
Spending the whole day relaxing was on my mind,
But what about the cluttered morning home? Well, I chose to turn blind!
A sink was brimming with dirty dishes, a bed had to be made,
Pieces of jigsaw puzzles and dough mess were all over the place.
Mind said “do the chores,” heart “looked out for the bed,”
I chose not to listen to my mind and leisurely disobeyed.
Two pair of socks that I had bought for kids yest,
Yet to be tried, were thrown carelessly in a corner.
Dolls, books, and papers were scattered all over the nest,
Still, I chose to snuggle in the quilt, staying warmer.
I reminded myself, our tummies are full and this is enough,
You need some rest, why to make your life so tough.
Take control of your life, learn to live the moment,
For it’s only you who can decide – celebrate or lament.
Gift a day to yourself, chill in your couch, just do nothing,
Or go out with peers, shop, party, dance, and sing.
Dress up in your favourite outfit, bring on those red heels,
Or treat yourself with a book and a warm cup of tea.
So, the fight was over and the verdict was clear,
Donning the cap of a carefree lass, spreading the cheer,
I followed my heart and listened to my younger self,
Between the wife, mom, and me, I chose myself.
Do let me know if you liked the post and feel the same on a few days or most of the days like I do. I would love to read your views in the comments section.
A version of this was first published here.
Picture credits: Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a stay at home Mom of 2.5 year old twin fraternal daughters,
For My Daughter’s Sake…The Buried Letters That Defined The Destiny Of Two Women
She Is A Mother, Not Someone To Clear Up After You All Day!
What The #10YearsChallenge Made Me Understand About Myself
What I Learnt From A Young, Needy Mom When I Was A Carefree Woman
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!