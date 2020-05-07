Bamfaad Is A Hastily Wrapped Up Movie, Yet Worth A One-Time Watch!

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
Due to the lockdown, we now have the time to watch and catch up with movies. Why not take the time to check out Bamfaad while you’re at it?
Released on 10th April 2020 in Zee5 Movie, Bamfadd is a Hindi-language romance thriller drama the lasts about a 102 minutes. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, it features a cast that includes Aditya Rawal, Shalini Pandey, Vijay Varma, Jatin Sarna, Vijay Kumar, and Chandan Anand
‘Bamfaad’ – the word is a North Indian slang for an explosion. The movie is the debut film of Aditya Rawal, veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son and debut Hindi film of Shalini Pandey, the petite actress of ‘Arjun Reddy’ (2019)’, the recent Telugu blockbuster.
Ever since the announcement of ‘Bamfaad’ being Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming directorial release and given it’s name, the movie was expected to be as explosive and unique in treatment like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ (2012), the last mega crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.
However, ‘Bamfaad’ comes across as a well planned but hastily wrapped up project. Perhaps, this is because of the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected repercussions.
Even the director in the credits is Ranjan Chandel, a long time assistant director of Anurag Kashyap and not Anurag Kashyap himself. Yet, credits state that the movie is presented by him!
Nasir Jamal aka Naate (Aditya Rawal) is a UP ishtyle intense and daring but misguided youth in Allahabad. He spends his time loitering with his friends and often is involved in random mischief around his college and other surroundings. However, he is always saved by the clout and money of his politically connected father (Vijay Kumar), an experienced and stoic personality with Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.
Instead of pursuing any career, Naate looks forward to meet and join Jigar Fareedi (Vijay Varma), the local gangster. Yet, by some strange stroke of fate, he bumps and falls in love with Neelam (Shalini Pandey), a girl, housed and frequently visited by Jigar!
Not the one to leave his lady love in lurch or live in fear of Jigar, Naate enters into an open tiff with Jigar.
Jigar being a seasoned game player and power figure, in aid with Zahid (Jatin Sarna), one of Naate’s groupmates, creates situations which result into Naate killing a person and exploding an electrical transformer, pulling around half of the city in darkness!
Post committing the aforementioned unintended crimes, Naate escapes to Lucknow with Neelam. But his lady love is caught there by the local police and sent back, which brings Naate back to Allahabad, in spite of the the looming threat to his life therein.
In order to safeguard the upcoming elections, an imprisoned political big wig seeks immediate arrest or encounter of Naate.
SP Nagar (Chandan Anand), an honest officer sees this as an opportunity to pressurise Naate’s father. He then turns witness against the aforementioned political figure, in lieu of saving his son’s life.
Naate’s father agrees to do the SP’s bid, but he is shot dead by Jigar’s men, right in front of Naate. Naate pays a visit to Jigar’s den, wherein he shoots and wounds a couple of persons, including Jigar and runs off with Neelam.
They manage to catch a moving train. But Naate boards down the train to finish off his pending duties and asks Neelam to travel till the last station and not board off in between, may what happen. He promises to find her once he is done with his duties!
Later he is shown burying his father and surrendering to the police.
Upon watching the movie, specially it’s senseless ending, it becomes quite evident that the majority of the film was already shot. It seems as though the makers compiled it all to release the film on a web channel, along with a couple of songs.
The film is not bad, but due to these limitations, it does not effectively explores the rustic political scenario of UP. It also does not address the live-together-or-die love angle of the lead pair. The background sound is loud and clear, but the dialogues at times, are inaudible and unclear.
In fact, I had to rewind and see a particular scene thrice to understand a word, which sounded like ‘murder’, but in actuality was ‘bhasad‘, a North Indian slang for ruckus and confusion born out of anger and frustration between parties involved!
On the brighter side, Aditya Rawal has come across as a promising hero with good diction, body language and acting skills.
Post ‘Gully Boy’ (2019) and ‘She’, (2020) much more is expected of Vijay Varma. Both he and Jatin Sarna are quite under utilised in the movie.
Vijay Kumar has well enacted the endearing Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, an almost lost culture both in life and on screen. Shalini Pandey and other actors have limited timeframe in the movie and all have done justice to their respective roles.
In spite of all the aforementioned limitations, the movie is definitely a one time watch, for good casting, direction, acting, dialect and art direction.
Image Source: The Indian Express
Prity Poddar is the leading vegetarian Food Blogger of Kolkata. She pens her food posts
10 Romantic Movies That Mean Something To Me Personally, Linked To Beautiful Memories…
Director Aditya Kripalani Wants People To Stop People From Using ‘Totta Pataka Item And Maal’ To Describe Women
On Kajol’s 44th Birthday, Here’s Looking Back At 15 Of My Favourite Films
9 Released (And 5 Upcoming) Hindi Movies In 2019 With Juicy Roles For Women; Take Your Pick!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!