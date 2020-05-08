A Call To Answer Or Ignore!?

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
This tragedy has achieved one thing, it has made humans humble, shown them their true place in the world i.e they will always be at the mercy of the mother nature
There seems to be havoc
There seems to be no respite
From the smallest organism in the world
That has instilled fear in all our minds!
Bringing back memories of previous horrors,
Lessons which seem to have been forgotten
Man may be the superior brains
But the clutches of illnesses spare none.
Hype instead of hygiene
Callousness instead of care
Shunning each other instead of support
Puts the whole mankind at stake!
Nature shouts out in all possible ways
Time and again, man has learnt to shut it out.
But this time, can we ignore the callings,
Can we achieve our so-called victory over nature?
Image Credits: Pixabay
A mother, a spouse,a teacher, a life enthusiast amazed at the effect of the
Arranged Marriage – Desperate Parents, Clueless Daughters, And A Possible Recipe For Disaster?
“Oh, God, Take This Monthly Drama Away From Us. Let Men Live With Periods Instead!”
Posters In Hyderabad Blame Transgenders For The Spread Of Coronavirus. Is This What We Do Now?
Travel Diary: 5 Lessons I Learnt From Life At A Plantation
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!