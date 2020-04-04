During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  Social Issues > Unnoticed Divine Message in Navratri

Unnoticed Divine Message in Navratri

Posted: April 5, 2020

In morning entered the maid,

having a beautiful smile and simple braid.

I asked her why she’s happy,

she proudly answered I am lucky.

Whole year I am cursed,

but in Navratri I feel blessed.

I couldn’t resist and asked her again,

how festival helped vanish her pain?

She responded, there are people who laughed at me,

as few years ago a girl was born to me.

In Navratri when girls are invited,

gifts showered, served food till tummy’s bursted.

The rest is then properly packed and stuffed,

which at home becomes two times supper served.

So, today I laugh at people who make boys noise,

telling that girls perform their duty with much poise.

I smiled and thought there is unnoticed divine power,

and festivals truly are blessings of shower.

This was today’s morning conversation with my maid, which made me pen down this post for girls who are cursed to be born and only in few festive occasion they are made feel special.

Do we ignore the divine message which says respect the woman and regard them?

Why do we worship female Goddesses where on the other hand, society is depressed when a girl is born?

Image via Pixabay

MeenalSonal Mathur

Auraofthoughts is a dream of two sisters Meenal n Sonal who want to spread the

