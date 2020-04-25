How Parenting Can Make A Generation Without #GenderBias

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Parenting matters a lot to shape the next generation to become free from gender bias as it is the primary unit for shaping the children.
Raising children without being judgmental about their behavioral traits and more over on their gender is a huge change a parent can make to this society whereby giving equal space for their son’s and daughter’s. We have joined in this campaign #agenerationwithoutgenderbias to voice our words over this issue hoping to imbibe change of thinking and mindset towards the concerns of gender bias.
We are living in society where we hear a lot about gender bias and gender equality. We are not making girls superior or boys superior in this gender bias campaign what we are voicing is the equality that needs to be showered and the considerations one need to give to a human irrespective of gender.
Now the question comes is how can we have a society that is free of such pre mindsets over genders.
Firstly we need to come out such pre-notions and think without being judgmental over gender.
Secondly raise your children in such a way where we don’t pass Genetic Judgments, which we also stressed in our #PareingIntangibleWonder series.
Let us see few statements we heard atleast once in our lifetime.
Don’t cry like girls. – Almost every house has heard it
Why you keep a shy face like a girl. – This is again the most common statement every introvert boy must have heard.
Sit properly, why you sit in such manner. – This statement has varied versions to it for girls.
Don’t rush like a boy walk slowly. – All girls should walk slowly even if house is on fire.
Parents need to be cautious while correcting and guiding their child. It is not wrong if your son is introvert boy and your daughter hyper active. There are ways to correct them.
Parents also take covers for their children and correct them under these gender notions. Children who are raised with these gender notions also tend to think in a similar manner and find difficult to accept changes in future years.
Lets remake above sentences while considering child’s behavior in priority.
Don’t cry like girls.
Don’t cry, lets discuss what is bothering you.
Why you keep a shy face like a girl.
You can say hello if someone known says hello to you.
Sit properly, why you sit in such manner.
We need to sit with proper posture and in a manner that is courteous.
Don’t rush like a boy, walk slowly.
Let us not hurry each time, give plenty of time to breathe in.
Just a little rephrasing of words can make a lot of difference in upbringing of child. Let our kids be raised, as a great human being first without being gender biased. Be cautious in what you speak as it may help build better mindset of kids.
So, we all can share a bit in having a place that we are represented as a person first and live in a place that is free from any preset notions or judgmental statements and have #agenerationwithouthgenderbias.
Do you think Parenting can help to have place without gender bias?
Can we make an effort to do so?
Share your views with us in the comments section below.
First published here.
Image Source: Pexels
