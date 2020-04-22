Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
The new web series on Voot is well made and every episode peels off a layer of lie or mystery.
Voot Web Series: The Raikar Case (9 Apr 2020)
Genre: Crime Thriller Drama
Season: 1
No. of Episodes: 7
Running Time: 25-34 minutes
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Parul Gulati, Reena Wadhwa, Honey Kamboj, Manava Naik, Prakash Ramchandani, Vaishnavi Kadam, Neil Bhoopalam, Lalit Prabhakar, Saloni Khanna
Woven around an affluent Goan business family, with a powerful and politically connected patriarch, The Raikar Case web series is about the murder investigation of one of the aforesaid family’s members, a sixteen years old boy whose father and sister are already dead due to a car accident four years back.
The series starts with an assumed suicide scene of Tarun (Honey Kamboj) with his cousin cum favourite person Etasha (Parul Gulati) on spot. But later, as per a severe and clotted gash found on the side forehead of Tarun’s corpse, the investigating police officer John Pereira (Neil Bhoopalam) declares that his death was caused by murder and not suicide.
As the series unfolds, different variations of the assumed murder scene are played on screen, covering almost all the living members of the Raikar family!
The Raikar family comprises of the following members – Yashwant Naik Raikar (Atul Kulkarni), his wife Sakshi (Ashvini Bhave), his son Mohit (Kunal Karan Kapoor), his daughter, his son’s fiancee, his late brother’s widow and the murdered lad’s mother Lily (Reena Wadhwa), his sister Anandi (Manava Naik), her husband Jagdish Apte (Prakash Ramchandani) and their daughter Manika (Vaishnavi Kadam).
Other people closely associated with their lives are their business lawyer, his wife, a local politician, his son Eklavya (Lalit Prabhakar) and his fiancee Mini (Saloni Khanna).
In regards to the murder, John Pereira establishes the following facts –
Given the above-mentioned facts at hand, John Pereira enters into a series of interrogation of all the suspects and starts collecting the victim’s missing items like laptop, mobile phone etc. to scoop out important evidences.
Layer by layer, a lot of secrets are revealed and a couple of more assassinations and kidnappings take place, till the real killer is finally revealed.
Watch the series to know the real killer and the aftermath that follows.
It’s a well made murder investigation series with a lot of family drama filled with instances of – love, betrayal, ambition, incest, blackmail, fear and repentance.
Thankfully, the series is free of the otherwise customary semi clad foreign tourists scenes on the Goan beaches. The entire focus is on the Raikar family and their associates. Also, there is no nudity.
The well maintained and spacious Raikar’s household is quite tastefully designed in traditional Goa style.
Atul Kulkarni has expectantly performed as a seasoned actor. Ashwini Bhave has made an impressive comeback after a long gap.
Parul Gulati and Neil Bhoopalam share a good chemistry.
Everyone in general has performed well.
The editing and cinematography are taut. But the ending is a little unimpressive with an unnecessary surprise at the end.
Though not an edge-of-the-seat thriller, but the series is still a well made engaging watch with every episode peeling off a layer of lie and/or mystery.
Image Credits: Youtube
Prity Poddar is the leading vegetarian Food Blogger of Kolkata. She pens her food posts
