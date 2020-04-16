11 y.o. Ridhi Donated 700 Ration Kits To The Needy In Hyderabad. Here’s How You Can Help Her Too!

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
While some adults are discriminating against each other, there are kids doing their bit to provide for the needy. 11 y.o. Ridhi of Hyderabad is one of them!
At this crucial time, one important thing is to ensure that everyone gets the basic necessities. And at such a time, kids all over the country are stepping up and donating as much as they can. They are giving out their life savings or breaking their piggybanks for this
Eleven year old Ridhi of Hyderabad is one such Little Corona Warrior. She managed to raise Rs. 6.2 lakhs for her initiative ‘Care-ona.’ It aims to provide food to underprivileged families during the lockdown.
According to a report in The Hindu, Ridhi was moved to help the needy after watching a video. In the video, a hungry person broke down when given food.
So to help the needy, she collected her pocket money and asked her family and friends to support her. She even came up with a plan to supply kits worth Rs 650. Each packet includes 5 kg of rice, 1 kg lentils, 1 kg salt, 200 g chilli powder, 1-litre cooking oil and two soap bars.
“I requested my near and dear ones. I wanted them to know that many people are struggling for food,” said Ridhi.
Ridhi is a 6th-grade student at the International School of Hyderabad (ICRISAT). She first started her initiative to help with the idea to distribute ration kits to 200 families.
Her initiative was applauded by her friends and family. She managed to reach her goal of Rs 1.3 lakhs in just two days. With that money, she distributed the kits to 200 families in Serlingampally locality with the help of the Cyberabad police.
Then after fulfilling the needs of 200 families, Ridhi wondered why she couldn’t help everyone? When Ridhi realised that the money she had collected wasn’t enough for everyone, she made efforts to get help through crowdfunding.
For this, she wrote a heartwarming letter. Ridhi, with the help of her mother, Shilpa started an online crowdfunding campaign on Milaap to help the needy. She called this campaign ‘Care-Ona.’
“Ridhi came to us one day asking if she could donate her pocket money to help underprivileged people to buy basic supplies in this COVID-19 crisis. It moved us and we wanted to help her out as much as we could,” Shilpa said.
Her initiative was applauded by many people and has so far collected more than six lakh Rupees. Ridhi’s efforts were also supported by an NGO named TEA Cares Foundation. They came forward to help her raise funds, procure supplies and help in packing.
So far, over 700 kits have been distributed to the people of Nadigada Tanda of Miyapur, and Chanda Naik Thanda of Madhapur. She is now planning to distribute over 800 kits.
And for reaching out to more people she needs more funds. Here is how you can help her and donate. You can check the account details for donation here.
Image credits – Milaap
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
10 Children’s Summer Camps In Hyderabad With Every Possible Activity You May Like!
Why I Chose To Move So far From Home To Teach At An Unknown Indian Village School
6 Ways You Can Make Work From Home Less Chaotic, Yet Fun For Your Kids!
People Need To Stop Saying Things Like: Women Shouldn’t Work, Who Will Look After The Husband And Kids?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!