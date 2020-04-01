20 Online Counselling Resources For Women Feeling Stuck At Home And Needing Help

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
We’ve put together a handy list of online counselling help, therapy, legal/ medical / OBGYN advice, student counselling, mostly free, for those who need it during lockdown.
It’s already been more than a week of this lockdown now, and everyone, and especially women, are feeling the stress that comes with trying to juggle a ton of things like –
~ Everyone feeling cooped up, restless, irritable.
~ Women trying to work from home.
~ Exam stress/ exam cancellation stress of older teens.
~ Kids, husbands, elders needing attention and / or help if they have a disability or illness that needs to be taken care of.
~ No domestic help, so all work needing to be done by family members; which, given our traditional gender equation, becomes “women’s work” in a majority of homes.
~ A lack of easy access to essential services and goods, etc.
What if you had access to resources for online counselling help, most of it free? Wouldn’t that help tremendously? Here’s a list of professionals that the Women’s Web team has put together. Share it so that more people can benefit.
Many of the people listed here have full time jobs and hence may not always be available, but they will do their best to come back to you if they are not available at the time you call/ message.
Dr Sweta Singh
Details: MD OBGYN. Can offer medical advice for women’s gynaecological health issues as well as ordinary medical problems for anyone. Only advice, no medication/ prescription.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Kannada
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 8800377049
Charges: Free
Rachana Gupta
Details: Founder, Gynoveda. Can counsel and help women with any questions around period problems/ menstrual disorders. Only advice, no medication/ prescription.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Marathi, Konkani
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 7710020341, on email at rachana@gynoveda.in
Charges: Free
Aishwarya Sandeep
Details: Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism), with LL.B. Practising Advocate in Mumbai. Can offer legal online counselling help for domestic violence both men and women, and legal advice for entrepreneurs.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam
Contact: On email at adv.aishwaryasandeep@gmail.com, and on Facebook.
Charges: Free
Thara Nair
Details: BSL (Bachelor of Science in Law) with LL.B. Practising Advocate in Pune since 2001. Can offer legal advice as online counselling help for domestic matters and criminal cases.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Marathi
Contact: On email at adv.tanair@gmail.com, and on phone/ WhatsApp at 9850419162.
Charges: Free
The Alternative Story
Details: Offers offline and online counselling help for emotional wellbeing.
Languages spoken: Depends on individual counsellors available.
Contact: On phone at 7428292922, by email at hello@alternativestory.in and on their website.
Charges: This is a paid service, at their rates, but they also offer a #PayAsYouWant option at a basic rate of at least Rs 299, that is offered to those who cannot afford it.
White Swan Foundation
Details: Offers offline and online counselling help for emotional wellbeing, as well as legal help related to mental health.
Languages spoken: Depends on individual counsellors available.
Contact: On Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on their website. For legal help, contact here.
Charges: This is a not-for-profit org, so charges are nominal; can find out on contacting them.
Point of View
Details: Offers offline and online counselling help for emotional wellbeing, for domestic and gender based abuse survivors, and is supportive of LGBTQIA+ and physical & mental disability rights.
Languages spoken: Depends on individual counsellors available.
Contact: By email at info@pointofview.org, on Facebook, and on their website.
Charges: This is a not-for-profit org, so free or at nominal charges; can find out on contacting them.
DIWA – Depression in Women Awareness
Details: Org that has psychiatrist, therapist, healers and wellness coach on board to guide through basic consultation, give information about Depression, Anxiety and other Mental Health issues. If needed on a case to case basis, can refer to a psychiatrist.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi
Contact: On Facebook, Instagram.
Charges: Basic consultation free.
Dr Radhika Mukherjee
Details: MD Psychiatry. Can offer psychiatric consultation & advice, and psychotherapy, especially trauma oriented interventions. Only advice, no medication/ prescription.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 9712905111 and on her Facebook.
Charges: Free
Adhara Ganguly
Details: M.Sc. Clinical Psychology with a P.G. Diploma in conflict management and counselling skills. Can offer counselling for domestic violence survivors.
Languages spoken: Bengali, Hindi
Contact: By mail at adhara2009@gmail.com and on phone/ WhatsApp at 9836263534.
Charges: Free
Aparna Rana
Details: Postgraduate in Clinical Psychology, certified hypnotherapist. Counselling offered for domestic violence survivors, and for teens regarding exams.
Languages spoken: Hindi, English
Contact: By mail at aparna.rana.12@gmail.com and at classicrhythm@twitter.
Charges: Consultation free. Some specific therapeutic sessions may be charged.
Archana Sharma
Details: Qualified Clinical Psychologist. Can provide telephonic or online psychological support.
Languages spoken: Hindi, English
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 9899331188.
Charges: Free
Dr Sharmila Rao P.N.
Details: Counselling and therapy for domestic violence survivors, for teen exam anxiety, general anxiety, and addiction relapse. A practising dentist and healer trained in hypnotherapy, choice theory and reality therapy, compassionate meditation, and executive emotional state. Only advice, no medication/ prescription.
Languages spoken: Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Konkani, Marathi.
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 8830956697 and can also schedule an appointment on calendly.com/sneckhar.
Charges: First call free. If any therapy is required, will charge Rs 500/hour.
Dr Manpreet Kaur
Details: Ph.D in Child Psychology and child development specialist. Counselling and therapy for domestic violence survivors, teen exam anxiety, general anxiety, and addiction relapse.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 8518040010 and can also connect on Facebook, Instagram.
Charges: Free
Pooja Priyamvada
Details: Mental Health content writer, can offer psychological First Aid to anyone in distress.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi
Contact: On email at psharmarao@gmail.com, on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
Charges: Free
Aastha Bothra
Details: Second year Psychology Honours student, can offer counselling for teens regarding exams.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi
Contact: On Instagram.
Charges: Free
Deeksha Sharma
Details: Work experience as a counsellor and motivational speaker. Offers counselling and mental support to women facing challenges, domestic violence survivors, can counsel teens regarding exams or any other problems they want to share.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 9890453127, and by email at deekshaparashar@gmail.com.
Charges: Free
Usha Kiran
Details: 5 years’ work experience as Social Worker in NGOs working with NGOs working on Domestic Violence and other forms of abuse, and with teens regarding abuse and healthy relationships. If specific therapy/ treatment needed, can refer to suitable professional.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Telugu
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 9885298624, and by email at ushakiran.tolety@gmail.com
Charges: Free
Khushboo Shah
Details: Master of Social Work, with 2 years’ work experience in counselling children. Offers online counselling help for stress/ anxiety.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 8120458564, and by email at Khushbooshah.0808@gmail.com.
Charges: Free
Shruti Bhimani
Details: Speech and Drama Instructor working in schools across Mumbai, has work experience in counselling children about developing self confidence, about stress management, bullying, exam stress, etc.
Languages spoken: English, Hindi
Contact: On phone/ WhatsApp at 9820931313, and by email at shruts07@hotmail.com.
Charges: Free
If you would like to offer your services for online counselling help, preferably free, during this stressful period, do fill up this online form. If your field of work lies beyond those mentioned in the form, please do write those details; we welcome all help for women who need it. We will be periodically updating this information as more people volunteer help.
Also, if you have any queries beyond what is addressable by the people/ orgs listed here, you can message us at Facebook/ Instagram, and we will try our best to match them with a resource.
Stay safe, folks!
Image source: shutterstock
