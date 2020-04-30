During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
I Wait For The World To Heal

Posted: April 30, 2020
Closeted inside homes, women, men, children, all are prisoners of a pandemic that has taken over. When will it end?

I wait
For the world to heal
To run about merrily
Beaches and parks
Are calling me
My unicorn waits too
Don’t you worry mom
I will be out soon to
Find a new earth where
You adults will have more
Time to stop and stare
Love to share and care
My story book piglet will
Come alive
In buildings
I will no longer hide
I will be free and yes
By nature’s rule
I will abide
To end forever
My earth’s COVID tide.

Image source: pixabay

Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha

Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an

3 Valuable Tips On Running A Business At These Times - Shabnam Aggarwal, Author & Entrepreneur

