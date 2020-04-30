Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Closeted inside homes, women, men, children, all are prisoners of a pandemic that has taken over. When will it end?
I wait
For the world to heal
To run about merrily
Beaches and parks
Are calling me
My unicorn waits too
Don’t you worry mom
I will be out soon to
Find a new earth where
You adults will have more
Time to stop and stare
Love to share and care
My story book piglet will
Come alive
In buildings
I will no longer hide
I will be free and yes
By nature’s rule
I will abide
To end forever
My earth’s COVID tide.
Image source: pixabay
Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an
Waiting. A Call Out To My Ex. With ‘Love’
Resuming Your Career After A Break? Yes, You Can Regrow Your Wings!
Give It Time… Let Your Pizza Bake To That Crunchy, Gooey Glory!
My Kind Of Love [#Poetry]
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!