COVID-19 Patients And Social Stigma

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Every corona fighter who are front line warriors are at life threatening risks that too for us.It becomes the duty of the common man to stay at home and not become problem for anyone neither for patients nor for administration .
Today our city’s first and only patient of corona got fully recovered and returned home.Whole team of doctors,nurses ,neighbors, media and administration welcomed and applauded her for not losing heart,for keeping herself calm and quarantining herself before reaching the hospital, which ensured that no one else was infected because of her.It made all of us happy and proud of her for being so ratinal and empathetic towards others but on the other hand there was provokers on social media who were constantly spreading misleading news about her making the disease appear as a lost battle which made her and her family scared.
It was her values and her family’s strength which kept their optimism intact in such difficult times. Similar cases specially in small cities where Corona patient and their families are experiencing social stigma are increasing .They are being judged and blamed worse than the disease itself .Attitudes of people around them suddenly changes as if getting infected was their choice .
Fight against COVID-19 is not an easy fight ,it has many faces;
1) Medical problem;
Neither treatment is there nor hit and trial method can be opted.
2)Lock down;
During lock down patients and their families suffer problems with availability of resources while administration’s support is not always readily available.
3) Health Care Management;Every hospital has its own limitations and how they treat this problem matters a lot. Not every hospital has proper infrastructure to keep patient isolated.
4) Taking care of citizens and quarantining people effectively,
5) Logistics of supply of essentials, equipments, food services,
6)Observing law and order in times of isolaation and lock down.
7) Handling social stigmas and ensuring that people follow the guidelines .
8)People being scared for lack of avilability of essentials and loosing their livelyhoods .
Fight against a pandemic is not as easy for anyone.Whole world is fighting the battle against CORONA.No country has a set and sure formula or treatment for it so patience and prevention is the best cure today.
From Prime Minister to Safai Karmchaari, all are fighting to save every life that Corona is trying to destroy .Every corona fighter who are front line warriors are at life threatening risks that too for us.It becomes the duty of the common man to stay at home and not become problem for anyone neither for patients nor for administration .
How when a patient returns to his home after recovery from quarantine his /she is stigmatized as an infected person who is still susceptible of transmitting infection to many.
Such rejections are fatal for the patients and it results into developing low self esteem and in higher cases of acute depression and in few cases it was attempt to suicide .
We as responsible citizens must spread awareness that recovered COVID-19 patient is as healthy as a recovered patient from common flu.
Welcome them and appreciate them for their struggle during quarantine period and courage of bearing the treatment. Their recovery is their victory and we must acknowledge it.
Image Credits: Pixabay
Pen woman who weaves words into expressions.Doctorate in Mass Communication.
Blogger and Communication Trainer.
Zaira Wasim’s Quitting Bollywood Raises Questions On Fundamentals Of Religion Vs. Women’s Choices
When My Best Friend Is A Man Other Than My Husband [#ShortStory]
Orange Flower Awards: Winners Of The PayU Inspiring Women Entrepreneur Awards 2017
Photo Editing Apps And The Silent Degradation & Body Shaming You Subject Yourself To
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!