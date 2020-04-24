During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > COVID-19 Patients And Social Stigma

COVID-19 Patients And Social Stigma

Posted: April 24, 2020

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

Every corona fighter who are front line warriors are at life threatening risks that too for us.It becomes the duty of the common man to stay at home and not become problem for anyone neither for patients nor for administration .

 

 

Today our city’s first and only patient of corona got fully recovered and returned  home.Whole team of doctors,nurses ,neighbors, media and administration welcomed and applauded her for not losing heart,for keeping herself calm and quarantining herself before reaching the hospital,  which ensured that no one else was infected because of her.It made all of us happy and proud of her for being so ratinal and empathetic towards others but on the other hand there was provokers on social media who were constantly spreading misleading news about her making the disease appear as a lost battle which made her and her family scared. 

It was her values and her family’s strength which kept their optimism intact in such difficult times. Similar cases specially in small cities  where Corona patient and their families are experiencing social stigma are increasing .They are being judged and blamed worse than the disease itself .Attitudes of people around them suddenly changes as if getting infected was their choice .

Fight against COVID-19  is not an easy fight ,it has many faces;

1) Medical problem;

Neither treatment is there nor hit and trial method can be opted.

2)Lock down;

During lock down patients and their families suffer problems with availability of resources while administration’s support is not always readily available.

3) Health Care Management;
Every hospital has its own limitations and how they treat this problem matters a lot. Not every hospital has proper infrastructure to keep patient isolated.

4) Taking care of citizens and quarantining people effectively,

5) Logistics of supply of essentials, equipments, food services,

6)Observing law and order in times of isolaation and lock down.

7) Handling social stigmas and ensuring that people follow the guidelines .

8)People being scared for lack of avilability of essentials and loosing their livelyhoods .

Fight against a pandemic is not as easy for anyone.
Whole world is fighting the battle against CORONA.No country has a set and sure formula or treatment for it so patience and prevention is the best cure today.

From Prime Minister to Safai Karmchaari, all are fighting to save every life that Corona is trying to destroy .Every corona fighter who are front line warriors are at life threatening risks that too for us.It becomes the duty of the common man to stay at home and not become problem for anyone neither for patients nor for administration .

How when a patient returns to his home after recovery from quarantine his /she is stigmatized as an infected person who is still sus​cep​ti​ble of transmitting infection to many.

Such rejections are fatal for the patients and it results into developing low self esteem and in higher cases of acute depression and in few cases it was attempt to suicide .

We as responsible citizens must spread awareness that recovered COVID-19 patient is as healthy as a recovered patient from common flu.

Welcome them and appreciate them for their struggle during quarantine period and courage of bearing the treatment. Their recovery is their victory and we must acknowledge it.

 

 

Image Credits: Pixabay

Dr .Pragya kaushik

Pen woman who weaves words into expressions.Doctorate in Mass Communication. Blogger and Communication Trainer.

Learn More

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Zaira Wasim’s Quitting Bollywood Raises Questions On Fundamentals Of Religion Vs. Women’s Choices

When My Best Friend Is A Man Other Than My Husband [#ShortStory]

winners and finalists Inspiring women entrepreneur Orange Flower Award 2017

Orange Flower Awards: Winners Of The PayU Inspiring Women Entrepreneur Awards 2017

Photo Editing Apps And The Silent Degradation & Body Shaming You Subject Yourself To

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

Dear Husbands, Lockdown Is Not About Having Sex When And Where You Wish
A Woman Is Not An Object To Be Admired, She’s A Whole Person Whose Intellect Needs To Be Valued
Rangoli & Babita Spout Communal Hate, But Shouldn’t We Call Out Recklessness Across Religions?
No Dear Men, You Don’t Get Equal Say In A Pregnancy Because Women Put In 95% Of The Work

Best Loved Stories

This Is Why I Will NOT Make Sacrifices For My Child

Geeta Tandon

I Chose Death-Defying Stunts Over Death Due To Marital Rape: Geeta Tandon, Bollywood Stuntwoman

Manisha Koirala

An #Inspiring TED Talk By Manisha Koirala: Finding Meaning When Reality Hits You

Sex = Female. Status = Married. Address = Kitchen. Do You Know ‘Her’?

interview questions to female candidates

Asking These Interview Questions To Female Candidates? Please Stop!