Why I Hate This Hype Around Women’s Day Celebrations?

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
I know, some of you reading this, might think, why despite being a woman, I hate celebrating this day..
I believe, there is no point in praising and being grateful towards women ONLY for a single day in a year..We deserve to be treated with respect and gratitude throughout our lives..
I would start celebrating and cherishing this day, when my fellow human beings (both men and women) truly respect a woman for what she is!!!
If you are a man:
If you are a Woman:
According to me, We all as a society, should change ourselves and respect and accept a woman, for what she is, throughout our life and not on a single day.
I hope, what I wish, happens soon!!!
First published here.
Image via Pixabay
I am a new mom to my little twin princesses.I wish to share about
Until Our Girls Are Empowered Enough To Stand Up Fearlessly To Exploiters, Women’s Day Might Be Necessary
7 Things We Need To Change In Indian Society
Why Do Women Lack Self-Respect?
The Case Of Anamika Majumdar: Why Are So Many Good Women Made To Feel Not Good Enough In Marriage?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!