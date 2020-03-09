Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
When I was small, I wanted a brother
But God had different plans and what he did was definitely better
Yes, we are two sisters
And we don’t need a brother
When she cried, I was there to wipe her tears
While I was scared, she told me to fight with my fear
They told my Mom to try again
Never realizing that she will be in immense pain
Those questions fumed my anger
When we are happy, why the world needs to bother?
Our Parents gave us the wings to fly
There was nothing on Earth, which we couldn’t try
Our gender was never a limiting factor
Rather a kick to try stuff that was harder and tougher
Our Dad went and we were left with tears
Soon the question was popped, that was hard to bear
“A Son can only lit his Dad’s pyre…”
We defied, we cried and had the courage to dare
As we are proud daughters of our loving Father
And we don’t need a brother.
A former Banking and SAP professional, I love scribbling my thoughts. Mother to two boys,
