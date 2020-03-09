  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > We Don’t Need A Brother…

We Don’t Need A Brother…

Posted: March 10, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

When I was small, I wanted a brother

But God had different plans and what he did was definitely better

Yes, we are two sisters

And we don’t need a brother

 

When she cried, I was there to wipe her tears

While I was scared, she told me to fight with my fear

Yes, we are two sisters

And we don’t need a brother

 

They told my Mom to try again

Never realizing that she will be in immense pain

Those questions fumed my anger

When we are happy, why the world needs to bother?

Yes, we are two sisters

And we don’t need a brother

 

Our Parents gave us the wings to fly

There was nothing on Earth, which we couldn’t try

Our gender was never a limiting factor

Rather a kick to try stuff that was harder and tougher

Yes, we are two sisters

And we don’t need a brother

 

Our Dad went and we were left with tears

Soon the question was popped, that was hard to bear

“A Son can only lit his Dad’s pyre…”

We defied, we cried and had the courage to dare

As we are proud daughters of our loving Father

Yes, we are two sisters

And we don’t need a brother.

Image via Pixabay

Jigyansa Mohanty

A former Banking and SAP professional, I love scribbling my thoughts. Mother to two boys,

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

