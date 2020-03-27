How Do I Manage Without Salon Visits For Essential Care During Lockdown? Here’s Help

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
There are quite a few women sharing on social media their distress over not being able to go to the salon for their essential beauty care – so here are a few tips for you.
You, me and we are all now homebound at least till 15th April 2020. Together we are fighting against corona and hopefully we will win soon. Since we are hostages at home for some more days, on the one hand we are getting some more quality time with our families and on other hand we are facing some problems too.
Be it working women or homemaker women, not being able to go to a salon is indeed a problem – every woman I know goes to the salon at least once a month to buy herself some relaxing time away from the home and office chaos.
Social media also understands this but in a different way, and we have been sharing about it, and laughing at ourselves too. Hashtags like #noparlour and #nosalon are trending across social media platforms where this parlour problem has been given a humourous angle.
Females at #Parlour after #COVIDー19 .!Nothing can stop them from #Makeup pic.twitter.com/YCqxSmQ6SP
— Meer Ishtiaq Ahmad (@meer_ishtiaq) March 14, 2020
Females at #Parlour after #COVIDー19 .!Nothing can stop them from #Makeup pic.twitter.com/YCqxSmQ6SP
— Meer Ishtiaq Ahmad (@meer_ishtiaq) March 14, 2020
Girls have a look, new eyebrow trend #StayHomeIndia #noparlour 😬 pic.twitter.com/eUpPNEttcD
— Lisha 3.0🇮🇳 (@Lisha_Cryptic) March 26, 2020
Girls have a look, new eyebrow trend #StayHomeIndia #noparlour 😬 pic.twitter.com/eUpPNEttcD
— Lisha 3.0🇮🇳 (@Lisha_Cryptic) March 26, 2020
We can see how creative they are getting, and they’re fun memes.
But ladies, let’s get real. Here are some basic tricks you can use at home for that essential care. Make your kitchen your salon for these days – there are so many usual ingredients there that can be used as beauty products. Using easily available things like water, lemon, honey, turmeric, etc., you can solve this problem, that too, in an organic way!
And yes one thing to remember, that is a huge part of a beauty routine – just because everyone is at home, it does not mean that you take on the stress of doing all the work that needs to be done. Take a break periodically so that you can relax – ask your family members to help you in work as you’re not solely responsible to maintain your home. Like everyone else, you too have a right to enjoy these ‘staycation’.
Eyebrows are the most basic thing of your beauty regime. You may not be able to give them a proper shape but by using a thread or wax you can remove the extra hair to clean your eyebrows.
Watch this video to learn how to use thread or wax.
Second basic thing is upper lips, which also can be done at home easily by making wax from kitchen ingredients.
Don’t worry, making wax at home is very easy. Watch the video below for that. Let it get little less warm and apply it on you upper lips area. Keep it on for 5 minutes, and then like a face pack, peel it off. Work done.
Now comes manicures and pedicures. Do you have shampoo, lemon, salt and little baking soda? Of course you must be having them, as these are very basic things you can get at home. Mix a little of each of these in warm water, and soak your legs and hands in it for 15-20 mins. Rinse them with towel and then apply moisturizer.
Like I said, so easy and so available at home.
Here are some of beauty vlogs you can watch in your free time. These tell you about very basic and easy ways to solve your beauty problems, and that too by using home ingredients.
Jsuper kaur,
That glam couple
Superstyletips
Anaysa
Of course, the service at a parlour is more relaxing than home as you just have to sit there. But these things can help you out not just in your lockdown days, but also after these days. Learning these basic beauty tricks can hence be a productive way to spend these 20 days.
And if you can’t find the time for these, or aren’t comfortable doing these procedures yourself, maybe this lockdown can be an opportunity to start loving yourself the way you are, and stand up to those who might want to shame you.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
WORKING FOR THE LAST 5 YEARS IN MEDIA....AS A WOMAN I FEEL WE STILL
Hair Removal For Women. What Is Behind This ‘Beauty’ Plague That Takes Away Women’s Autonomy Over Their Bodies?
The Beauty Illusion: Of Plastic Surgery And Beauty Products
OMG! What Have You Done With Your Hair?
Dia Mirza Says She Was Told She’s ‘Too Pretty To Be A Model’ Umm… What?!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!