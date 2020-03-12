  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Motherhood

Motherhood

Posted: March 13, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

At the peak of unbearable pain
You came to me with cries
That forever ring in my ears
Making it the sweetest sound ever .
The touch of love experienced
When your tender little body held so close
The gentleness, the warmth, the ecstasy
Of bringing a life into this world.
Can there be a feeling ever so wonderful!

Raising you be a good person
In a world of hatred and sorrows,
O my child, is a challenge
Untold, unforeseen by anyone.
Praying to have arms big enough
To protect and provide for you
Having the best for you
Yet making you know the worst,
To appreciate life and be grateful
To love and spread cheer
To be kind and thoughtful
Yet live with dignity
Are some of the virtues to strive for.

The crescendo of difficulties
Is on the rise
Nevertheless to ameliorate
Is my aim
Can there be a better way
To parent you…?
Plethora of thoughts storm my mind.
How precious are you in my life
Can’t be described in words
But felt by the heart that misses a beat
Whenever you are not around,
For having you has given me
A new meaning in life
To be a better person
And set moral that is exemplary!

Image via Pixabay

Dreamer

A teacher who wants to instill the feeling of self worth and positivity in all

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

A Tribute To My Inspiration : My Mitthu

How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count The Ways [Poem]

Love Is Sometimes At The Wrong Stage, But Commitment Never Goes Out Of Fashion

A Letter To My Father: A Relationship That Endures

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

ghar ki murgi
From Its Trailer, ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ Sounds Like The Story Of Every Homemaker Taken For Granted
PV Sindhu’s Dad Cooks And Asks Why Only Women Must Cook In This IWD2020 Ad; Wins Hearts
A Newly Married Woman’s Guide On How To Make Your Husband Fall In Love With You In 3 Weeks Flat!
manipulative women
If You’re Called A Manipulative Woman, You’re Probably A Victim Of Patriarchy Just Trying To Live A Life

Best Loved Stories

How To Resume Work After A Career Break

Yet Another Leaked Nude Clip! Nah, I Don’t Care Anymore, Says Radhika Apte

Child Adoption Procedure In India: All Common Questions Explained

‘Sanskaari Girls Don’t Answer Back’ And 9 Other Stone Age Rules I Happily Challenge

Inspiring Woman Of The Day