Motherhood

At the peak of unbearable painYou came to me with criesThat forever ring in my earsMaking it the sweetest sound ever .The touch of love experiencedWhen your tender little body held so closeThe gentleness, the warmth, the ecstasyOf bringing a life into this world.Can there be a feeling ever so wonderful!
Raising you be a good personIn a world of hatred and sorrows,O my child, is a challengeUntold, unforeseen by anyone.Praying to have arms big enoughTo protect and provide for youHaving the best for youYet making you know the worst,To appreciate life and be gratefulTo love and spread cheerTo be kind and thoughtfulYet live with dignityAre some of the virtues to strive for.
The crescendo of difficultiesIs on the riseNevertheless to ameliorateIs my aimCan there be a better wayTo parent you…?Plethora of thoughts storm my mind.How precious are you in my lifeCan’t be described in wordsBut felt by the heart that misses a beatWhenever you are not around,For having you has given meA new meaning in lifeTo be a better personAnd set moral that is exemplary!
A teacher who wants to instill the feeling of self worth and positivity in all
