  1. Home > Social Issues > Follow These Govt Guidelines For Home Quarantine; Take The Chance To Re-connect With Family

Follow These Govt Guidelines For Home Quarantine; Take The Chance To Re-connect With Family

Posted: March 16, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

We should take this chance to slow down and re-connect with family. This too shall pass taking a heavy toll, but how we saw it through will make the entire difference.

This pandemic, of COVID-19, is truly upon us. As global leaders test positive and self quarantine themselves, as nations seal their borders, as schools and colleges get closed, as cinema halls, malls, and pubs shut their doors, as stuff disappears from shelves, it is clear that it is an unprecedented situation.

A modicum of social self-restrictions, even at the cost of coming across as ‘uncool’ is imperative. Because we in India, are at the second stage of COVID19 and we barely have a month to go onto the third. Which will eventually happen! ‘When’ and ‘how much’ is unto us. It is in our sanitized hands to make sure the damage is limited.

At this time when the forces above are teaching us an important lesson, that there are no walls or religious diktats to divide us, it is eventually ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. It will be months before the attendant economic bloodbath will cease and the whole overwhelming global ramifications will be felt.

A newer pecking order on the world’s stage will get written. We as Indians need to rise up from our petty battles, and worry about the war ahead.

Investing in technology and rebuilding the economy are the only religious tenets to follow for some time. We owe it to our children to leave a saner world to them.

If only those local Chinese authorities had listened to that good doctor Li Wenliang when the hush-hush started in Wuhan about a new Virus! We wouldn’t be witnessing these Armageddonish days!

Wise ones have said, every crisis opens up new opportunities.

Maybe it’s the nature’s way of cautioning us to slow down and smell the coffee

Let’s get back to basics, moderation.

Invest wholesomely in love.

Adapt to the frugality of non-essentials and richness of conversations.

Bring out those books, board games and fill your homes with laughter.

This too shall pass taking a heavy toll but how we saw it through will make the entire difference.

There are many parents out there whose children are studying in overseas universities, who haven’t come home yet. Or tireless intrepid souls who are manning the airports, the hospitals, the essential services.

Each day is agony for their brave families. Keep them too in your prayers.

Stay Safe. Adaab! Namaskar!

Image source: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

anupama_jain

Anupama Jain is the author of 'When Padma Bani Paula', a breezy novel about second

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Follow WHO Norms & Keep Your Humanity! Here’s To Staying Safe During Coronavirus

Dear Men In Our Lives, Please Just LISTEN To Us – Take This Hint From Rajkummar Rao

Go On A Fascinating Adventure Or Stay Tethered To The Shore – Change Will Inevitably Move You

It Was Then That I Realized That I Too Would Be Forcibly Rested Every Month! [#FirstPeriodStories]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

period leaves petition
Tharoor’s Tweet On Menstrual Leave For Women Has Started A Critical Debate
Victoria Does Not Have A Secret Anymore
Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja Teacher Proves Early Action Is Crucial To Preventing The Spread Of Coronavirus
Tamil film Draupathi
Tamil Film Draupathi Promotes Casteism And Rape, Masked As Protection Of ‘OUR’ Women

Best Loved Stories

winter soup

Winter Soups That Delight (And A Lauki Soup Recipe)

When Priyanka Chopra Was Dissed For Wearing A Blouse Less Saree…As Generations Of Indian Women Have Done

Swara Bhaskar masturbation scene

Hey Trolls, Swara Bhaskar Masturbating In Veere Di Wedding Is Empowering Not Shameful!

Section 000, Indian Penal Code: Attempt To Rape

Men’s Work, Or Is It?