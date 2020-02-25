Work From Home Seems Daunting? Trisheetaa Tej With Pencil9 Is Here To Help You!

Are you a salaried working woman? Take our survey on women at work, register your opinion, and you could win our lucky draw too! HURRY – Survey closes soon.
Working from home is no longer a hassle. Entrepreneur Trisheetaa Tej with her venture Pencil9 believes you can do whatever you want right from home!
Gone are the days when married women were confined to home and the kitchen. Millennial women are smart, intelligent and confident to break the social stigma and stereotypic behavior of the society. With the Pencil9 initiatives, women are now able to build their identities, and become financially independent. They need not walk out of the house or sacrifice any bit of their life towards just one responsibility or demand of the family.
A Pencil9 woman works as a content writer, digital marketer, expert in social media, travel, tutoring, SEO, or SEM. Working from home, these women can earn right from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 50000 a month!
You can find them online on their website here
Instagram: Dr. Trisheeta Tej or Pencil9
Trisheetaa believes that no woman should be deprived of work or from becoming financially independent. Her mantra is ‘if there is a problem, there is a solution!’ And with that mantra, she aims to help every woman who approaches her.
She founded Pencil9 in 2014, as an initiative that creates work from home opportunities in the digital world for women in India and across the globe. With only two women in India in 2014, today, the Pencil9 family has over 3700 women globally. Also, more than 1000 women were trained in their area of interest to start small businesses
Quality of work, flexibility, convenience. The women who work for Pencil9 are financially independent and can work without disturbing the other facets of their life. They can spend time with their family but also have an identity of their own!
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
Day In The Life Of An Entrepreneur: Trisheetaa Tej, Founder, Pencil9
Orange Flower Awards: Winners Of The PayU Inspiring Women Entrepreneur Awards 2017
How Entrepreneur Jayanthi Kathale Chased Her Food Dream
5 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs In Chennai Whose Stories You’ll Love!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!