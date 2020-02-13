  1. Home > Feminist > I Am ‘Me’

I Am ‘Me’

Posted: February 13, 2020

Yes, I am Me,
Not some other selfish soul
Neither pretending to be good
Nor even bound to be cajoled
I might not be easy
Still, won’t ever be sleazy
I shall not accept absurdity
For, I am Me.

Yes, I am Me
More stronger than ever
More truthful forever
Taking my own decisions
With a positive endeavor
I will be the one I want to be
No matter what situation be
For, I am Me.

Yes, I am Me
Accept me or tolerate me
But won’t ever disgrace me
I might not be flawless
But would never become lawless
I will be the best version
And continue to expand my vigour
For, I am Me.

Yes, I am Me
I live life with no filter
I shall keep walking
On the path of karma
Adding more meaning
Filling more colors
Creating more charisma
For, I am Me.

Image via Pixabay

Mehak Varun

Writer, Mehak Varun, is the author of three books - THE HUMANE QUEST(volume-1,2 &

Gaslighting in a relationship: गैसलाइटिंग क्या है?

