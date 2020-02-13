Are you a working woman? Share your voice to drive the position of women at work in India. Participate in sharing your experience and expectations.
Yes, I am Me,Not some other selfish soulNeither pretending to be goodNor even bound to be cajoledI might not be easyStill, won’t ever be sleazyI shall not accept absurdityFor, I am Me.
Yes, I am MeMore stronger than everMore truthful foreverTaking my own decisionsWith a positive endeavorI will be the one I want to beNo matter what situation beFor, I am Me.
Yes, I am MeAccept me or tolerate meBut won’t ever disgrace meI might not be flawlessBut would never become lawlessI will be the best versionAnd continue to expand my vigourFor, I am Me.
Yes, I am MeI live life with no filterI shall keep walkingOn the path of karmaAdding more meaningFilling more colorsCreating more charismaFor, I am Me.
Image via Pixabay
Writer, Mehak Varun, is the author of three books - THE HUMANE QUEST(volume-1,2 &
