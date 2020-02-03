  1. Home > Social Issues > How We Readily Share Our Good Times, But Shy Away From Being Openly Vulnerable

How We Readily Share Our Good Times, But Shy Away From Being Openly Vulnerable

Posted: February 3, 2020
Tags:

An exclusive event in Bangalore to learn how working women across levels and sectors can think innovatively to touch new heights in their careers and create an impact. For more details, click here!

We’re a social animal, but so many of us find it difficult to talk about (or respond to others talking about) sadness and other negative things.

Over the last few weeks, a thought has been nagging me.

Indians are a strange lot. We love chattering but only about shiny, happy matters. Broach a complicated question and we clam up. In fact, we can go on for hours about geopolitics or the latest Bollywood gossip, but do not utter even a squeak about things that truly affect our lives. Maybe, we think that not chatting about it will make it go away.

Don’t believe what I say? Here are examples

People only want to see glowing pregnancy and adorable baby photographs. Nobody wants to discuss things like miscarriages, high risk pregnancies, and fertility treatments.

People only want to see in-love couples, and shiny wedding photos. Nobody wants to converse about divorces and heartbreaks.

People only want to hear about awards, promotions, and salary hikes. Nobody wants to express anything about layoffs and toxic office cultures.

People only want to know about certifications, degrees, and pedigrees. Nobody wants to say anything about failures.

We all battle demons; we rarely feel heard

Despite India being a collectivist society, Indians are retreating into shells. What we do not realize is that many of us are battling demons. Yet, we feel that we are the only ones fighting, because we have not heard anyone else mention it.

The moment we ourselves start sharing, we will realize we are not alone in our struggles. (Personal Experience!) And, disclosing does ease the burden. (Or, if you are a cynic, think of it this way – misery loves company!)

“Are you okay?”

So, the next time, I am going to ditch the small talk and the political discussions, and will instead ask, “Are you grappling with anything?” or “Is there something you want to speak about?” or “Is there something I can help you with?”.

(I wish more women asked, “Are you okay?” rather than the pathetic “So, when are you giving the good news?”)

Author’s note: Before you send me brickbats, here’s my humble submission – I am not against talking about happy subjects. I just request that a balance to be maintained.

A version of this was first published here.

Image source: unsplash

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Priya Parul Singh

There is so much about me. Foodie. Introvert. Opinionated. Photogenic. Pragmatic. Receptive. Walker. Worrier. Blogger.

Learn More

Gaslighting in a relationship: गैसलाइटिंग क्या है?

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Pregnant For The 1st Time, I Want A Daughter. Why Does Everyone Consider This Strange?

7 Things Mothers Want Their Daughters To Know About Sex

Introspect! Do You Recognize Yourself In Any Of These Toxic Behaviours Causing Negativity?

A Letter To My Daughter: “Don’t Just Look Beautiful, Do Beautiful”

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a fabulous content creator?

Trending

Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu’s New Movie ‘Thappad’ Tells Us Exactly Why We Need To Talk About Domestic Violence
The Darkest Years Of My Life When I Was Gaslighted
Budget 2021 Proves Women Are Still Considered Liabilities. Here’s Why We Say It
I Waited To Leave Once The Time Was Right

Best Loved Stories

10 Indian Movies That Did Justice To The LGBT Community: Movies You Must Watch

Who wants to be a housewife?

Who Wants To Trade Places With A Housewife?

abortion in India

All You Need To Know About Getting An Abortion In India

goal of life

You Are Enough, Girl! Marriage Is Not Your Goal Of Life, Just A Part Of It!

Women Entrepreneurs in India

Women & Entrepreneurship In India