These Easy Home Remedies For Dandruff Help You Say Goodbye To Itching!

You may have gorgeous, luscious locks but if you have an itchy scalp, it all is pointless. But fear not, for we have easy home remedies for dandruff!
Dandruff is a skin condition that mainly affects the scalp. It may be accompanied by flaking and mild itchiness. Most of us have dealt with it in our lives, at least in the dry winters.
Dandruff has several causes associated to it. Mostly including not taking care of oneself and one’s hair. If you, like me, are tired of using the same methods to get rid of dandruff to no avail, you might find this list helpful.
It is obviously not healthy to consume a lot of medication for something that can be prevented through some simple and easy home remedies. So, get your pens and note down the different ways your mom always asked you to follow but you didn’t.
An easy home-made remedy for dandruff is tea-tree oil as it benefits skin, hair and nails. Also known as melaleuca oil, it is an essential oil distilled from the leaves of a native Australian plant Melaleuca Alternifolia. It can be used an alternative or a complementary treatment.
Tea tree oil possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and anti-fungal properties. It can cure dandruff as it helps moisturise and soothe the scalp by clearing blocked pores and prevents dryness. But don’t keep it on for too long.
Yet another home remedy for dandruff is aloe vera. It is the succulent frequently added to skin ointments, cosmetics and lotions. When applied on your scalp, it reduces inflammation and decreases the symptoms of dandruff. Aloe vera is a great home remedy for dandruff thanks to its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties
Vinegar helps in treating itchy, dry skin. It also helps kill the dandruff-causing fungus and bacteria. One must apply equal amounts of white vinegar with water on the scalp.
Baking soda, acts as a scrub and exfoliates the scalp gently, without irritating it and removes dead skin cells. Exfoliation is essential to ensure there is no build up of flakes on the scalp that make dandruff even more visible.
Dr.Sirisha Singh, Medical Director and Consultant Dermatologist at The Skin Centre in New Delhi says, “Baking soda, along with its exfoliation and anti-fungal properties, also soothes the scalp and reduces redness and itching.”
The pungent smell of the garlic clove may make it a no-no for some but it’s medicinal value definitely cannot be overlooked. Garlic is immensely beneficial as an anti-fungal natural product. The benefits of raw or crushed garlic (avoid cooked garlic for treating medical conditions) have mesmerised humans for centuries.
Pound a clove or two of garlic mix it with water, and use it on your scalp to see quick results. The smell? You could always mix in a little honey and ginger for a super easy home-made dandruff remedy!
It is a common myth that oiling is good for hair with dandruff. In fact, applying oil will only lead to more dandruff since it is like food for the Malassezia which leads to dandruff.
Applying oil to a dry, itchy scalp may seem heavenly, but it will only exacerbate your dandruff, especially if you let it sit for long periods of time. Actually, having an oily scalp is more likely to lead to dandruff. Excessive oil production can lead to rise in flakes.
Sustaining high levels of stress long-term may suppress the activity of the immune system. A weakened immune system can reduce your body’s ability to fight off some of the fungal infections and skin conditions that contribute to dandruff.
In a study of 82 people with seborrheic dermatitis, one of the most common causes of dandruff, showed that the majority of dermatitis episodes were preceded by a stressful life event.
So stop scratching your head finding easy remedies and use of these! Do let us know in the comments if you have any easy home remedies for dandruff.
Picture credits: Still from a Head And Shoulders commercial
