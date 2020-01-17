MD Of BMTC, C Shikha’s Taking The Bus Wheel Says Women Can Drive Heavy Vehicles Too

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
BMTC MD C Shikha drove a bus to check the buses for procurement. While she drew flak for the same, she is also an inspiration to women to get their licenses for heavyweight vehicles.
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director, C Shikha, was criticised for driving a Volvo bus. People claimed she shouldn’t have driven it without owning proper license for the same.
A photo circulating on social media shows C Sikha driving a heavyweight vehicle. While there were several people who came out in support of her initiative there were many critics too.
People pointed out that its hard to get a heavy vehicle driver’s permit and its very careless on her part to do it without an official license. In a statement released by BMTC explaining the situation, said “The vehicle was driven at the bus training centre… test driven in an controlled environment. There was no harm to the public.”
It says that Sikha was testing the buses for procurement and the tests were being done in a controlled environment. And it assures that there was no one in harm’s way.
As it is understood that transport business is still a tough space for women to make their place in. This initiative by C Sikha makes her an example among us. Her driving may have directed many women to go for their license tests.
Historically, women were considered to be ‘terrible at driving’ and to show that women should not be judged by these sexist parameters is a great leap forward. Everyone should laud C Sikha for stepping up and checking the buses rather than pull her down.
As for the controversy, it is very important for everyone to make sure that they have the necessary documents allowed for driving any kind of vehicles. Strict traffic rules are for our own safety and it is important that everyone, even if you are the BMTC director, to follow them.
