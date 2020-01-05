5 Interesting Pineapple Recipes For Days When You Want Something Different!

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
With its crown and tart taste, pineapple is quite a delectable fruit. But why eat it the usual way when you can make five interesting pineapple recipes?
Pineapple- a fruit that possesses distinct taste and is capable of making any recipe nutritious and delectable. It isn’t just a beautiful looking fruit but is loaded with antioxidants and a blend of nutrients like vitamin A, and vitamin C, iron, calcium, folate, magnesium, potassium, beta-carotene, among others.
Want to experiment with the amazing flavour of pineapple this winter season? Here are some recipes that will definitely win over your taste-buds.
Let’s let the lovely pineapple do the talking!
Here’s what you need
Two sliced pineapples, one cup peach diced, one ripe mango, peeled and cut in cubes. You will also need a cup of almond/ soy milk, some vanilla essence, a cup of oats, 1 tea spoon roasted sunflower seeds. Some mint leaves, a few cherries and a few pineapples to garnish.
Method
Blend the pineapple, peach, mango, almond/ soy milk and vanilla essence till the mixture is smooth. Place it in a bowl and add oats to the mix. Refrigerate this mix overnight for a better taste. The next day, blend the mix till it is smooth.
Remove it in serving bowls and garnish with sunflower seeds, pineapple pieces and mint leaves.
Voila! A delicious dish ready to eat!
What you need
One pineapple cleaned and sliced, some mint leaves, five to six lichees, one teaspoon lemon juice, a handful of mint leaves to garnish.
In a juicer, blend all the ingredients and ice, if needed. Garnish with mint leaves and add a flavoured straw.
Pineapple frappe ready for you!
One sliced pineapple, two medium carrots, grated, 1/4th of a cup roasted peanuts, one tea spoon olive oil, some mint leaves, two tablespoon chopped coriander. And some salt to taste, wit some black pepper, oregano and some sesame seeds. You may also use vinegar for some added tanginess!
In a bowl, add all the ingredients and toss them together. Except the mint and coriander leaves, you need them for garnishing later.
Refrigerate the mixture for six to eight hours, then add the coriander and mint on top!
What you need-
One pineapple, sliced, one cup crumbled cottage cheese (paneer), one tea spoon honey, one tea spoon lemon juice, some chopped mint leaves. You will also need one tea spoon roasted flaxseeds and two table spoons of pomegranate seeds.
Crumble the paneer in a bowl and keep it aside. In another bowl, toss pineapple, honey, lemon juice and mint leaves. Keep it for about 10-15 minutes
After 15 minutes, add the pineapple mix to the crumbled cottage cheese and toss well. Garnish with roasted flaxseeds and pomegranate seeds.
One pineapple, slides into cubes, one fourth tea spoon red chilli powder or red chilli flakes, one fourth of a tea spoon black pepper powder, some dried basil. You will also need rock salt for taste, one tablespoon olive oil or canola oil and some lemon juice.
In a bowl, toss the pineapple with the rest of the ingredients, except the oil and let it marinate for half an hour. Then, in a non-stick pan, add oil and roast the pineapple slices till they’re golden brown. You can also place some pineapple pieces on a skewer and top it with hung curd dip or some non-fat home-made mayonnaise.
Picture credits: Pexels
