  1. Home > Books > 10 Diverse Non-Fiction Books That Women’s Web Authors Smashed Out In 2019

10 Diverse Non-Fiction Books That Women’s Web Authors Smashed Out In 2019

Posted: December 31, 2019

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!

With 2019 closing, don’t forget to check out the diverse non-fiction published by our incredibly talented Women’s Web community.

Whether you are looking for a breezy travel memoir, a go-to-guide to parenting your cranky toddler, or a fresh approach to mythology, these non-fiction books by Women’s Web authors in 2019, have you covered.

Mythology

Dashavatar: Stories of Lord Vishnu, by Piyusha Vir

Dashavatar: Stories of Lord Vishnu takes an unusual look at the avatars of Vishnu, exploring how they have captured our imagination over the ages, and making them relevant to the world that we live in today.

Travel

Thoughts and Conversations: Cafes in and around Delhi, by Geethica Mehra

Do you love coffee? When was the last time you visited a cafe? Geethica Mehra’s Thoughts and Conversations merges the two in an interesting juxtaposition. It is supported by maps.

Travel My Way, by Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar

Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar says that being a travel enthusiast, Travel My Way is a collection of her personal travel tales, which she revisited while writing this book.

Memoirs Of My Travel, by Deepa Gandhi

A freelance Dietician and a writer in many fields like parenting, health and travel, Deepa Gandhi says Memoirs Of My Travel is mainly inspired by her family trips.

Business

SEO Is Not Rocket Science, Puspanjalee Das Dutta

In her highly topical book, SEO is not Rocket Science: A Practical Guide to Keyword Research and Content Strategy Kindle Edition Puspanjalee Das Dutta discusses why every writer/creator needs to understand SEO, and how to go about it – even if you are not a specialist.

Parenting & Health

Kids Are From Mercury, by Anu Gogna

In Kids Are From Mercury: A guide to handle your baby’s alien behaviour (Newborn & Toddler), Anu Gogna presents you with your guide on how to raise a baby who listens to you and how to handle your toddler’s tantrums without losing patience.

Love Infused Pregnancy, by Pradnya Vernekar

Love Infused Pregnancy: Your Guide to A Conscious Pregnancy is Pradnya Vernekar’s attempt at sharing her story of child conception and pregnancy. With Pregnancy being stressful, the author hopes this book helps you let go of the stress and create your own beautiful pregnancy story.

Shubhra Rastogi’s A2Z About The Physical And Mental Health Of Children

This book details gives an outline on the various aspects of a child’s A to Z Physical and Mental well-being, in the crucial early years.

26 Days 26 Ways For A Happier You, by Priyanka Nair

26 DAYS 26 WAYS for a happier you is a self help guide to guide you through life’s misgivings.

Side Effects Of Living, Edited by Jhilmil Breckenridge and Namarita Kathait

A collection of essays as well as poetry, Side Effects Of Living is an anthology that deals with the experiences of people who have dealt with mental illness, and often been stigmatized for the same.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to send us a Whatsapp message.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Infertility Is Not The End Of The World

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

3 Reasons Why Community Publishing Is Becoming A Hot Trend You Should Tap Into

Celebrating These Women’s Web Authors Who Got Published In Print In 2016

20 Contemporary Indian Women Writers On Twitter That You Should Follow

How to get published in India

If You Have BIG Writerly Dreams (Like Them), Let’s Talk About How To Get Published In India

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a fabulous content creator?

Trending

feminist regional movies
42 Fabulous And Fierce Regional Movies Of The Decade 2010-2019 – Could You Suggest More?
Adele’s Weight Loss Saga Tells Us That We Need To Stop Obsessing Over People’s Bodies
Ambitious Girl To Chief Minister – Queen Tells A Gripping Story Of One Female Politician
Kerala Government To Organise A ‘Night Walk’ For Women – Let’s Assert Our Right To The Roads!

Best Loved Stories

What Shahrukh Khan Taught A Generation Of Young Girls

alimony and maintenance

All You Need To Know About Alimony And Maintenance Laws In India

Self Defence For Indian Women

A Parent’s Death Changes One’s Life Forever. My Mother’s Death Changed Mine!

A Question Of Names: What Do You Call Your Husband?