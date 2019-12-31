10 Diverse Non-Fiction Books That Women’s Web Authors Smashed Out In 2019

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
With 2019 closing, don’t forget to check out the diverse non-fiction published by our incredibly talented Women’s Web community.
Whether you are looking for a breezy travel memoir, a go-to-guide to parenting your cranky toddler, or a fresh approach to mythology, these non-fiction books by Women’s Web authors in 2019, have you covered.
Mythology
Dashavatar: Stories of Lord Vishnu takes an unusual look at the avatars of Vishnu, exploring how they have captured our imagination over the ages, and making them relevant to the world that we live in today.
Travel
Do you love coffee? When was the last time you visited a cafe? Geethica Mehra’s Thoughts and Conversations merges the two in an interesting juxtaposition. It is supported by maps.
Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar says that being a travel enthusiast, Travel My Way is a collection of her personal travel tales, which she revisited while writing this book.
A freelance Dietician and a writer in many fields like parenting, health and travel, Deepa Gandhi says Memoirs Of My Travel is mainly inspired by her family trips.
Business
In her highly topical book, SEO is not Rocket Science: A Practical Guide to Keyword Research and Content Strategy Kindle Edition Puspanjalee Das Dutta discusses why every writer/creator needs to understand SEO, and how to go about it – even if you are not a specialist.
Parenting & Health
In Kids Are From Mercury: A guide to handle your baby’s alien behaviour (Newborn & Toddler), Anu Gogna presents you with your guide on how to raise a baby who listens to you and how to handle your toddler’s tantrums without losing patience.
Love Infused Pregnancy: Your Guide to A Conscious Pregnancy is Pradnya Vernekar’s attempt at sharing her story of child conception and pregnancy. With Pregnancy being stressful, the author hopes this book helps you let go of the stress and create your own beautiful pregnancy story.
This book details gives an outline on the various aspects of a child’s A to Z Physical and Mental well-being, in the crucial early years.
26 DAYS 26 WAYS for a happier you is a self help guide to guide you through life’s misgivings.
A collection of essays as well as poetry, Side Effects Of Living is an anthology that deals with the experiences of people who have dealt with mental illness, and often been stigmatized for the same.
