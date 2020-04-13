During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > #SheReads

#SheReads

We have some great news for you as we bring you your favourite authors on Women’s Web with #SheReads in association with HarperCollins India.

We’ve a great lineup of women authors from HarperCollins India as part of #SheReads, and it promises to be both fun and informative with exclusive content and inter-activities coming forth from these authors.

Up your reading game with this great chance to avail attractive discounts on Harper eBooks here!

Mithai-1-856x354

Rachel Goenka offers 2 easy desserts you can try making to cheer yourself up in these bleak times

anukr

Anukrti Upadhyay tells you why stories have the power to help us to heal in these traumatic times

Screenshot 2020-04-13 at 12.30.10 PM

Kaveree Bamzai shares how to escape the productivity trap during this lockdown and care for ourselves. 

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

5 Women For Whom Home Is A Hellish Place During This Lockdown
Panchayat, A Must Watch For Its Simple Yet Delightful Humour From Rural India
Mom Travels 1400 Kms On Scooty To Get Her Son Back Home During The Lockdown But With Proper Measures
reasons to get married
9 Ridiculous Reasons To Get Married That Indians Believe In; Do You Agree?

Best Loved Stories

5 Ways To Diss Feminist Writing

5 Work From Home Scams To Watch For

Today At 47 Years, Lisa Ray Shares A No-Filter, No-Makeup Photo With A Soulful Message

11 Dandiya And Garba Songs To Rock The Dance Floor This Navratri!

Why Is A Woman’s Virginity So Important? Let’s Put That Tissue In Its Place