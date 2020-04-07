Some Sweet Indulgence & Smart Cooking: Inspired By Rachel Goenka’s Adventures With Mithai

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Two delicious desserts you can try at home, courtesy recipes from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai, given here. Let us know how these turned out!
Looking for some sweet inspiration to jazz up your lockdown dining? Here’s a suggestion – instead of microwaving that barfi you have at the back of the fridge, use it to make a nourishing snack bar, courtesy a recipe from Rachel Goenka’s Adventures with Mithai.
The Gourmand award-winning cookbook, which features 50 original recipes of Indian classics with a modern twist, has a ton of recipe ideas home bakers can put together with pantry staples too. Check out the Brown Butter, Rose & Chai Cake, a family classic from chef Rachel.
These oatmeal bars, with a rich, nutty barfi base, are a delicious snack for both adults and kids.
Makes 10 bars.
INGREDIENTS
Pista barfi 500 g
Cornflakes 60 g
White oats 100 g
Toasted sunflower seeds 100 g
Golden syrup 75 ml
Maple syrup 75 ml
White chocolate 50 g
Dried cranberries 50 g
METHOD
Serves 10
CAKE
Flour 228 g
Baking powder 1/4 tsp
Baking soda 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Cardamom powder
1/2 tsp
Yogurt 160 g
Castor sugar 200 g
Oil 130 ml
Rose water 1 tsp
Black tea leaves 2 ½ tbsp
Milk 165 ml
GLAZE
Unsalted butter 60 g
Icing sugar 180 g
Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
Rose essence 2 ml
Milk 2 tbsp
We have some brilliant news for you as we bring you your favorite authors on Women’s Web with #SheReads in association with @HarpercollinsIndia
We’ve a great lineup of women authors from HarperCollins India as part of #SheReads, and it promises to be both fun and informative with exclusive content and interactivities coming forth from these authors. As we begin, should you want to up your reading game alongside, here’s a great chance to avail of attractive discounts on Harper eBooks via link here.
Image source: JoAnn Hayes / CC BY-SA & HarperCollins
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Try These Quick Desserts For Get-Togethers And Parties This Festive Season
These 10 Indian Food Bloggers Have Shared Their Festive Food Recipes You Should Try Today
8 Vegetarian Pasta Recipes To Follow For That Yummy Homemade Italian Meal
11 Indian Christmas Cookie Recipes You Should Try This Festive Season
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!