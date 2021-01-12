Muse Of The Month January 2021 With Manreet Sodhi Someshwar

2021. A new year, a fresh Muse of the Month short fiction contest, and the winners picked by a well known writer. So, start writing?
Hello! This is the 6th year of the Muse of the Month short fiction contest. In these years, this contest has given a fillip to the careers of many emerging Indian writers. If you’re looking to test your mettle, have your fiction reviewed by a noted author and be published with the best, read on!
This writing contest is elegantly simple: Women’s Web gives you a writing cue each month, picked by an eminent author, from their own work. 5 winning stories for the month are chosen for publishing. (What’s more, the noted author who picks the cue for the month would also be helping us review and choose the winners, quite an honour for you indeed, if your work is selected!)
All the winning stories become eligible to be chosen from, for our year end eBook, which is released at the Orange Flower Awards.
This month’s cue has been selected by Manreet Sodhi Someshwar, whom we have interviewed here.
Manreet Sodhi Someshwar is a multiple award-winning and bestselling writer of six books, including the Mehrunisa series – The Taj Conspiracy (2012), and The Hunt for Kohinoor (2014), the critically-acclaimed books The Long Walk Home (2009) and The Radiance of a Thousand Suns (2019), as well as Earning the Laundry Stripes (2014) and her latest, Girls and the City (2020). Hailed as ‘a star on the literary horizon’ by Khushwant Singh and garnering endorsements from Gulzar for two of her books, Manreet and her work have featured at literary festivals in Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong, India and NYC. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, the South China Morning Post and several Indian publications. Manreet lives in New York, New York, with her husband, daughter and cat.
The cue is from her book Girls and the City, which you have to incorporate into your entry – whether at the beginning, end or somewhere in between.
“Men love beautiful women. But when it’s beauty and brains, they don’t know how to handle it. Because we have no role models to emulate? Even our parents call such women ‘too forward’. When actually it’s the men who are backward. Women are racing ahead, having kids and careers, leaving men holding their dicks in their hands. You know, at one time, girls were sent to finishing schools to increase their market value? Well, guess what? It’s time for men’s finishing schools!”
~ Write your own story (fiction) incorporating this cue. The material should be previously unpublished elsewhere. (Copyright stays with you).
~ Word limit between 250 and 2000 words. Please keep this in mind; in past editions, we have had to disqualify some good entries purely due to word count issues.
~ Submit your stories on the Women’s Web author dashboard with [Muse of the Month January 2021] in the title. Sign in here, or register, if you are not yet an author with us (it’s easy!). Only stories uploaded directly will be considered.
~ The editors may change the title of the story and use appropriate images to promote the story, as per their discretion.
~ The best 5 stories will be published one every day, in the last week of this month, or first week of the next month. Winners receive a voucher of Rs.750 each. (Do follow our social media updates on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, for the winners.)
~ If your story is selected for publishing among the best 5 stories, you agree to provide exclusive digital publishing rights to Women’s Web, i.e. it will not be published elsewhere online.
Deadline: Friday, 22nd January 2021, 3 PM
Please note: Given the number of entries received, we won’t be able to respond to each one, but every single entry is being read through very carefully and is much appreciated.
So what are you waiting for?
In 2020, we had a wonderful run, with the eBook of stories picked from the 60 winning stories of the year just around the corner. Here are the eBooks from earlier years: Kunti’s Confessions & Other Short Stories (2016), When Women Speak Up (2017), No Apologies (2018), Sharing Lipstick (2019).
