For The Last Time, Saying ‘She’s Brown But So Pretty’ Is NOT A Compliment!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Because apparently the color of my skin just wasn't acceptable, and if I wanted to find a good husband in the future and be successful, I needed to take care of my skin and become fair.
Just like many South Indian girls, one of the ‘compliment’ I heard the most growing up was, “you’re brown, but so pretty.”
I never knew how to reply to that, so I just awkwardly smiled and nodded before changing the topic. Now I’m an adult in my mid twenties, and I still see people saying it to me and many young girls. And let me tell you, your so-called compliment is not making them happy.
It’s a known fact that Indian aunties love to give advice to kids, teens and basically everyone younger than them.
So, growing up I had my fair share of people telling me not to play in the sun, in the sand, to apply curd, or tomato or sandal… Because apparently the color of my skin just wasn’t acceptable, and if I wanted to find a good husband in the future and be successful, I needed to take care of my skin and become fair.
Now this may seem such a simple thing to most people, they’re just giving you advice to become prettier… Right? But by telling this you’re telling the girls, they’re not enough, that they’re not beautiful to begin with, and the color of their skin is something to be changed.
For years, I wasn’t happy with my own skin, my own body, and everything about me. I never felt beautiful or confident. I starved myself so I’d lose weight, and I kept changing soaps so I’d become fair, which affected me both physically and mentally.
As I grew older, I learned to understand and appreciate my body. I put it through a lot, but it still allowed me to do everything I need. It was hard, but I slowly started loving my body and all its imperfections. And the confidence and strength I gained from it, changed my life.
And now I use that strength to help both girls and boys who are underappreciated, who were the last ones to be picked, who were bullied for the way they looked… I am sorry the society has been cruel to you. Just remember you’re perfect the way you are. Be kind to your body and to that of others.
And to the people who judge, you’re not doing them a favour by advising them to change things they cannot change. If you can say, “You’re pretty,” to a fair skinned girl/boy, then you can most certainly say the same to a brown person without making comments on their skin tone.
Image source: shutterstock
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Every day is a new battle against patriarchy. Some battles are tough, some battles push me to the brink of despair, but the only thing that is constant is my voice of resistance.
Trigger Warning: This has descriptions of child sexual abuse and violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
As a low-key, extremely private person, I seldom write anything about myself, but on days when I do, my writing emerges from a place of tremendous grief.
The past 5 months have been nothing short of a nightmare and every day, I am astounded by the magnitude of the suffering women endure just for being women.
The idea of feminism and feminists is hazy in Bollywood, and most actors don't usually speak about it. But, these 4 actors have been extremely vocal about their alignment with feminism.
In words of one of my childhood role models Emma Watson:
“If you stand for equality, then you’re a feminist.”
The concept of feminism is absolutely fantastic- I love the systematic approach towards equality for all sexes. The feminism movement has impacted a lot of individuals- initially women.
As a kid, my skin tone was either treated like it was the only thing that defined me or that it didn’t exist. I was told “Oh, no. You’re not dark-skinned.”
As a kid, my skin tone was either treated like it was the only thing that defined me or that it didn’t exist. I was told “Oh, no. You’re not dark-skinned.”
What do you mean I’m not dark-skinned? I am. I can see it, I’m aware of it. But what was wrong with that? It always made me feel like the melanin was a disease – something that wasn’t supposed to be seen or something that wasn’t right.
On the other hand, I was bullied for it or the fact that I was dark-skinned was made really, really clear as though I wasn’t aware of it, myself. I was called a bunch of names and told that I wasn’t ‘pretty’ enough. Which, maybe, I wasn’t to a few people and that’s okay. We all have a different perception of beauty but when a group gangs up on someone because the act of troubling seems pleasurable; it starts to affect the person being targeted. It’s plain bullying.
While everyone loves getting compliments, there are some compliments that seem like insults in disguise! Here are 18 such 'compliments.'
While everyone loves getting compliments, there are some compliments that seem like insults in disguise! Here are 18 such ‘compliments.’
Everyone likes receiving compliments, right? After all, compliments make you feel good about yourself! But, have you ever received a compliment, which sounded like a compliment, but didn’t make you feel good, and you wondered why?
Sometimes the best of compliments, the ones meant to flatter, unintentionally come upon as subtly offensive. They occasionally also feel like insults in disguise.