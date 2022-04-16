Let’s Talk About The Big 40!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Firstly, I am obsessed with remembering to wish relatives on their birthdays and anniversaries. However, most of them forget to wish me.
Let’s leave the birthdays that I was too young to remember and have only pictures to know them by.
For the ones I can recall, my family usually has had to walk on eggshells around me on my birthday because I’m the crankiest monster alive on earth.
You’d think all the Google calendar and Facebook notifications make this HBD thingie a piece of cake! Well, guess what? Zuckerberg doesn’t know me! I live vicariously through my husband’s account on social media. Take those bots!
We as a family don’t believe in wasting money with wrapped exotic gifts for each other. The masked sadistic and twisted love that links us all when we are rude and rough with each other as is the norm in a typical Mallu household?
That is what matters. The grand gestures the world feeds on today with surprises and love showering on you make us nauseous. Nope, we don’t roll that way!
I feel awkward when I receive gifts. I am burdened by the moral responsibility of giving back in kind when I don’t ‘believe’ in gifts as a family motto.
Secondly, I am forced to think of the gifter every time I’m looking at it. Finally, when that gift loses its charm and I have to finally dispose of it, my heart cries the chronic hoarder that I am.
All Mallu armours fail, and their hearts are put on their sleeves mostly only when they feel tipsy. The story of that I am a ‘lucky’ child so usually is a yearly tradition when my dad has two or three drinks.
Apparently, after my birth is when my parents were able to save and make some money in the Gulf in the 80s which is the typical NRI struggle story.
It is exciting to hear, and I sneer inwardly at my siblings who have their brand of the ‘being special’ story.
My mum, for example, was gifted a Rolex for giving birth to my brother, who is fifteen months younger than me. Weren’t they eager? My elder sister had all the limelight for five bloody years!
Now this ‘lucky’ business has sometimes translated into important stuff happening that leaves me stuck at home with kids while my family is off on my birthday to exotic locations away from home. ON MY BIRTHDAY! ( I’m a drama queen? NO!!! I’m not talking to you ever!)
So, this year- I’m looking forward to a depressing 40th where I don’t get ANY gifts or wishes until like late in the afternoon.
It would happen after I deliberately drop clues or wish myself in the family groups from my husband’s social media accounts (a big eye roll from everyone who knows it’s me anyway).
My kids and husband wake me up at midnight. (I’m pretending to sleep since I’m grouchy.) They wish me and give me wrapped gifts. ( My heart is thumping, I don’t do gifts) I get midnight birthday video calls and mentions in a few status updates.
Someone thankfully remembers to wish me on the family groups, which leads to a cascade of HBD variations. (If you are reading this, you know who you are!)
My parents are not off galavanting doing what they do and are at home for once. My kids clean up the house of their own accord. (It’s weird. Parents, you feel me?)
I get my surprise birthday party during an effing pandemic! This follows with two awesome cakes- which blew our minds, cheese & cherry with a flower bouquet, yum chicken biriyani and lovely other gifts which have blown my mind further.
Thus, this year on my fortieth birthday, I’m grateful for all the love and time everyone invested in making me feel special. I feel ‘lucky’. Thank you for the wonderful day. Ellam adipoli !! Appo Ellam paranjapole! Ok right?
A mother of three, guilty of being outspoken and a no nonsense person. read more...
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Have you seen TV serials like Naagin (season 1-6), Sasuraal Simar Ka etc, where the stories have such twists that we always have to take step back and think, “Does that happen in real life?” “How do these people write such stories, what inspires them?”
Well I have always asked this question to myself whenever I saw those ads on TV (can’t really watch the whole episodes, too depressing).
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
I grew up with a mother who suffered from depression and was on medication, and this is what my childhood was like... though now I know better and wish she didn't have to suffer!
Trigger warning: This deals with descriptions of depression and may be triggering to survivors.
#WorldMentalHealthDay2021
Of what good is judgement? Here is an open letter to 'well-meaning' aunties, that calls us out on our double standards.
I may have easily read more than a hundred articles by now – on how the mindset of the men in our country needs to change, their attitude towards women, and how we all (women, that is!) must come together to form a bond in order to change this. Perhaps a reason this change seems to be progressing at a snail’s pace is that it’s not just the men but the women who too harbor an attitude of apathy towards young women. So here’s to all the ‘well meaning’ aunties who surge ahead in their attempt to ‘preserve the honour of their gender’.
I come from a family of liberal people who do not believe that legs are the devil. That being said, I do not dress up like a Christmas tree to head to the neighbourhood grocery store or to run errands. But yes, I do wear skirts, dresses or shorts as and when the mood strikes, the weather permits, or the occasion seems to be in accordance with the outfit.